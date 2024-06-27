Regional co-operation and connectivity at the centre of OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg's visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, 27 June 2024 — Today, the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Kyrgyzstan. This visit aimed to underscore the OSCE's long-standing commitment to Kyrgyzstan and discuss the achievements of the strong and constructive partnership with the participating State in achieving regional security for all.

In Bishkek, Minister Borg held meetings with key officials, including President Sadyr Zhaparov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, and the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (the Parliament) Nurlanbek Shakiev. He also met with General-Major Ularbek Sharsheev, Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan.

Throughout these meetings, Minister Borg underscored the excellent co-operation between the OSCE and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the dedication of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB) and OSCE institutions engaged in the country. “Our organization is committed to continuing its strong support to Kyrgyzstan in all three dimensions of security to build a safer future for all people,” stated Minister Borg.

Minister Borg also referred to the importance of regional co-operation, emphasizing the need for increased connectivity and development throughout Central Asia.

“Result-oriented and needs based approaches are vital for an effective response to transnational threats. Our Programme Office stands ready to assist, including through capacity-building programs and the development of early warning systems to enhance regional stability and security,” he noted.

The Chair-in-Office also highlighted the OSCE’s ongoing efforts to support regional co-operation on border security, strengthen anti-trafficking responses through concrete exercises, and promote regional solutions to climate change-related risks.

Additionally, Minister Borg visited the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, which provides high-quality education to students from Central Asia, Afghanistan, Mongolia, and beyond. He commended the Academy's significant work in developing a regional network of professionals and researchers.

“The OSCE Academy continues to be one of our flagship projects in the region, promoting OSCE values and acting as a public forum on security, connectivity, rule of law, and good governance in Central Asia. We are grateful for the Academy’s ongoing efforts to offer higher education, professional training, and intellectual exchange for regional security and development,” concluded Minister Borg.

During his visit, Chair Borg also engaged with civil society representatives and met with the staff at the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, thanking them for reinforcing the OSCE's footprint for the benefit of the country and its people.