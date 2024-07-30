The Libman Company Offers Tips for Updating and Cleaning Outdoor Decks for Summer Entertaining
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.ARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing, it’s important to keep outdoor decks in tip top shape for warm-weather entertainment. A well-maintained deck can be the perfect space for barbecues, parties, or simply relaxing in the sun. Here are some essential tips to help homeowners update and clean their decks.
1. Inspect and Repair
Start by inspecting your deck for any signs of damage. Look for loose boards, nails sticking out, or any areas that have started to rot. Pay special attention to the structural integrity of the deck, including the support beams and joists. Make necessary repairs before moving on to cleaning or staining. Replacing damaged boards and securing loose nails will ensure safety and longevity.
2. Deep Clean
A deep clean can rejuvenate your deck. Begin by sweeping off debris like leaves and dirt. Use a putty knife to remove debris from between the boards. Next sweep the deck with a Libman Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom with Dustpan. For a thorough clean, a mixture of warm water, detergent, and a little bleach scrub the surface. You can use a stiff-bristle brush or a power washer on a low setting to avoid damaging the wood. Allow the deck to dry completely before proceeding to the next steps.
3. Remove Stains and Mildew
Stubborn stains and mildew can make a deck look uninviting. For mildew, mix a solution of one part bleach to three parts water and apply it to the affected areas, letting it sit for about 15 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing off. The Libman Industrial Heavy Duty Floor Scrub is a great option. For other stains, use a commercial deck cleaner or a mixture of baking soda and water. Rinse thoroughly to ensure no cleaning solution residue is left behind.
4. Sanding
After cleaning, check for rough spots or splinters that might have emerged. Sanding the surface smooths out rough patches and prepares the wood for sealing or staining. Use medium-grit sandpaper for this task. If your deck is large, consider renting a power sander to save time and effort.
5. Seal or Stain
Sealing or staining your deck protects it from the elements and enhances its appearance. Choose a high-quality deck sealer or stain that offers UV protection and water resistance. Apply it evenly with a brush or roller, following the manufacturer's instructions. A clear sealer will preserve the wood’s natural look, while a stain can add color and highlight the wood grain.
6. Update Hardware and Furniture
Updating your deck’s hardware and furniture can instantly refresh its look. Replace old or rusty nails and screws with new, weather-resistant options. Consider updating or adding new furniture pieces to create a comfortable and inviting space. Opt for durable, weather-resistant materials like teak, metal, or high-quality plastic. Add cushions and pillows with outdoor fabric for extra comfort and style.
7. Add Lighting
Lighting can transform your deck into a cozy evening retreat. String lights, lanterns, or solar-powered deck lights can add ambiance and extend the usability of your deck after dark. Ensure that all electrical connections are safe and suitable for outdoor use.
8. Decorate with Plants
Incorporate plants to add color and life to your deck. Use potted plants, hanging baskets, or built-in planters to create a lush, green environment. Choose a mix of flowers, herbs, and shrubs that thrive in your climate and add visual interest.
9. Regular Maintenance
To keep your deck looking its best, commit to regular maintenance. Sweep away debris frequently, clean the deck at least once a year, and inspect for damage periodically. Reapply sealant or stain as needed, typically every 2-3 years, depending on your deck’s exposure to the elements.
Following these tips can help homeowners ensure that their deck is clean, safe, and ready for their summer entertainment needs. A well-maintained deck not only enhances an outdoor living space, but also adds value to a home.
