The Libman Company Offers End-of-Season Garage Cleaning Tips to Get Ready for Fall

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.

ARCOLA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now is the perfect time for homeowners to prepare their garage for the upcoming fall and winter months. A clean, well-organized garage not only maximizes storage space but also keeps tools and equipment in top condition. To help homeowners tackle the task, here are some expert tips for effective end-of-season garage cleaning.1. Declutter and SortBefore diving into cleaning, take the time to declutter. Sort through the items inside the garage, creating three piles: Keep, Donate/Sell, and Discard. This step allows one to reduce clutter and make it easier to organize. Be sure to recycle or responsibly dispose of any hazardous materials like old paint or chemicals.2. Deep Clean Floors and SurfacesOnce the space is cleared, focus on cleaning. Sweep and mop the floors, ensuring the removal of any dust, dirt, or debris accumulated during the summer months. The Libman Multi-Surface Push Broom with Squeegee is ideal to use and cleans both wet and dry messes. For tougher stains like oil or grease, use a degreaser or cat litter to soak up the mess before scrubbing.3. Maximize Vertical SpaceAs cooler weather approaches, it's smart to reorganize the garage for seasonal needs. Consider using wall-mounted shelving units or pegboards to store tools, sporting equipment, or gardening supplies. Hanging hooks can be a lifesaver for storing bicycles or bulky items, keeping them off the floor and freeing up valuable space.4. Inspect and Maintain EquipmentThis is a great time to inspect summer gear and power tools before putting them away. Clean lawnmowers, trimmers, and other equipment, checking for any damage that may need repairs. The Libman Big Scrub Brush can tackle grime, grease and stains off of equipment, and tough stains on garage floors. Proper storage and maintenance of equipment will ensure that everything is ready to use next season.5. Prepare for FallWhen reorganizing, ensure that fall and winter essentials—like rakes, snow shovels, and salt—are easily accessible. Storing seasonal items near the front of the garage will save time when bad weather hits. This also provides an opportunity to switch out summer items, like beach chairs and pool gear, for fall tools.6. Consider Pest PreventionAs temperatures drop, pests may try to make the garage cans their new home. Seal any cracks or gaps in the walls or around doors to prevent critters from sneaking in. Consider using weatherstripping to keep both pests and drafts out.End-of-season garage cleaning is an essential task for staying organized year-round. By following these tips, homeowners can prepare their garage for the upcoming seasons while keeping their space functional, clean, and clutter-free.For more information on Libman products, visit www.libman.com.

