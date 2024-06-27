Submit Release
Enjoy fireworks, but protect sensitive people

DES MOINES –  As much as we love fireworks, drifting smoke can cause breathing problems for some.

Whether attending a display or celebrating in your backyard, sensitive populations are advised to take precautions. “First, if your family or friends suffer from asthma, respiratory difficulties, or heart disease; it’s important for them to stay upwind, a safe distance from fireworks smoke,” says Brian Hutchins, DNR air quality supervisor. “The elderly and children are also vulnerable to high levels of smoke.”

Sensitive people are most likely to have trouble breathing when air is stagnant. With no breeze, fine particles can be trapped near the ground and build to unhealthy levels.

Smoke contains fine particles and gases, which can be hard on the lungs. Fine particles in fireworks’ smoke come from black powder used to shoot fireworks skyward along with metals that produce brilliant colors.

In 2020, Davenport, Des Moines and Muscatine recorded fine particle levels exceeding national standards on the Fourth. Des Moines exceeded the standard again the following day. Fine particle levels stayed below national standards on days surrounding the Fourth of July in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more about fine particles (PM2.5)  and how fireworks displays can affect sensitive populations.

Those unable to avoid areas of dense smoke should limit outdoor activity and contact their health care provider if experiencing difficulty breathing.

