Tempe Senior Living Community's Restaurant Wins Prestigious Wine Spectator Award
—Dolce Vita Bistro Among the World’s Best Restaurants for Wine—
Our goal has always been to offer a diverse and high-quality wine selection that complements our fantastic culinary offerings and enhances the dining experience for both residents and public patrons.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolce Vita Bistro, located at Mirabella at ASU, has become a unique first time winner of a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Dolce Vita is part of a senior living community.
— Jody Kosterlitz
The bistro, open to the public and situated on the ground floor of Mirabella at ASU in Tempe, earned recognition for its extensive wine list curated by dining room manager Jody Kosterlitz.
“Winning the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence is a great honor, and we are very proud of this accomplishment,” she said. "Our goal has always been to offer a diverse and high-quality wine selection that complements our fantastic culinary offerings and enhances the dining experience for both residents and public patrons."
Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine, and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence is an accolade recognized worldwide. It’s given to select restaurants that showcase an extraordinary dedication to crafting exceptional wine programs.
“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
“I am delighted and honored that Wine Spectator has acknowledged us with an Award of Excellence,” said Michael Sessler, Director of Dining Services at Mirabella. “I am incredibly proud of Jody and her team for their dedication in shaping our exceptional beverage program over the past three and a half years. Countless hours of meticulous wine research have resulted in a curated list that perfectly complements the outstanding dining experience our team has crafted here.”
Dolce Vita Bistro's award-winning wine list features nearly 200 selections from renowned wine regions across the globe from classics to modern varietals. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Kosterlitz uses her expertise to constantly evolve the list, based on seasonality and menu changes, aiming to enhance dining experiences for residents and guests with diverse flavors and refined ambiance.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 9.
About Mirabella at ASU: Mirabella at ASU is a vibrant university-based retirement community located in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona, adjacent to Arizona State University. With modern amenities, panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Mirabella at ASU offers a fulfilling lifestyle tailored to the needs of its diverse residents. In addition to independent living, Mirabella offers assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing, should residents’ needs change over time.
About Wine Spectator: Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here