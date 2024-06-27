Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 (HIV-1) Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Companies by DelveInsight

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market Forecast

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market report offers an in-depth analysis of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and the market share of individual therapies. It provides both the current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The report also examines the current treatment practices and algorithms, identifies market drivers and barriers, and highlights unmet medical needs. This comprehensive analysis aims to curate the best opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market.

Some facts of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market size is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 companies working in the market are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma,CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics and others.

• Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Therapies expected to launch in the market are GSK3640254, Lenacapavir + ARV, MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), [Rukobia + OBR, MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Lenacapavir + OBR, and Vyrologix (leronlimab) + OBR] and for PrEP [Lenacapavir, Islatravir, Vocabria (Cabotegravir LA)] and others.

• On March 2024, TaiMed Biologics Inc. announced results of a Phase 1b/2 Dose Escalation Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of the Combination of TMB-365 and TMB-380 in HIV-1 Infected Individuals Suppressed with Combination Antiretroviral Therapy.

• On April 2024, Gilead Sciences announced results of An Umbrella Phase 1b, Open-label, Multi-Cohort Study to Evaluate Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Antiviral Activity of Novel Antiretrovirals in Participants With HIV-1.

• On March 2024, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC announced results of An Open-label, Roll-over Study With Rilpivirine in Combination With a Background Regimen Containing Other Antiretrovirals (ARVs) in Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) Infected Subjects Who Participated in Rilpivirine Pediatric Studies.

• On December 2023, Vir Biotechnology, Inc announced results of a Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Reactogenicity and Immunogenicity of the HCMV-HIV Vaccine Candidate VIR-1388 in Adult Participants With Overall Good Health and Without HIV

• On October 2023, Merck Sharp & Dohme announced results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Double-blind Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Islatravir Once-Monthly as Preexposure Prophylaxis in Cisgender Women at High Risk for HIV-1 Infection.

• On November 2023, Merck Sharp & Dohme announced results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, and Open-Label Clinical Study to Evaluate a Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg /0.25 mg) Once-Daily in Participants with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Antiretroviral Therapy.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Overview

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) is the primary cause of AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a chronic and life-threatening condition. HIV-1 attacks the immune system by targeting CD4 cells (T cells), which are crucial for immune response. Over time, the virus depletes these cells, weakening the immune system and making the body more susceptible to infections and certain cancers.

Transmission of HIV-1 occurs through contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Common modes of transmission include unprotected sexual contact, sharing needles, and mother-to-child transmission during childbirth or breastfeeding.

The symptoms of HIV-1 can vary, with early-stage infection often presenting as flu-like symptoms. Without treatment, the virus progresses through several stages, ultimately leading to AIDS, characterized by severe immune system damage.

Diagnosis of HIV-1 involves blood tests to detect the presence of the virus or antibodies. Treatment primarily consists of antiretroviral therapy (ART), which, while not a cure, effectively controls the virus, maintains immune function, and prevents onward transmission. Advances in ART have transformed HIV-1 from a fatal disease to a manageable chronic condition, significantly improving life expectancy and quality of life for those infected.

Ongoing research focuses on vaccine development, new therapeutic approaches, and finding a cure, with the goal of eventually eradicating the disease.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market trends by analyzing the impact of current Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Epidemiology

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 drugs recently launched in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Pipeline Development Activities

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 treatment markets in the upcoming years are are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma,CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics and others.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Report Key Insights

1. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Patient Population

2. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market

4. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market Opportunities

6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Therapeutic Approaches

7. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Pipeline Analysis

8. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market

