Statement on Supreme Court Idaho Abortion Decision

“No pregnant woman should ever be denied care when her health is at risk. Today the Supreme Court issued a narrow decision that will temporarily allow women in Idaho to continue accessing abortion care during medical emergencies – for now.

“Let's be clear: this ruling is not a victory for abortion rights, it's simply a delay. Even after today's decision, there are still 23 million women in this country who live in states where abortion has been outlawed. Republican elected officials continue their attempts to go further, pursuing dangerous abortion bans in Congress and in State Legislatures across the country.

“But not in New York. We will always stand tall as a safe harbor for anyone who needs abortion care. Our nation-leading laws will continue to protect patient privacy and shield doctors from out-of-state prosecution. And we will continue investing in the Abortion Provider Support Fund, to ensure clinics in New York have the resources they need.

“New York will always stand for reproductive freedom. And as your governor, I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for abortion rights and the health of every New Yorker.”

