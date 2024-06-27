Submit Release
John Bates Leverages Neurobiology in TED Talks-Style Executive Public Speaking Training

Unlocking the Secrets of Neurobiology for Public Speaking

Understanding the science behind communication is crucial for leaders who want to build trust and inspire loyalty.”
— John Bates
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned TED-Worthy Speaking Coach, John Bates, is revolutionizing executive public speaking training with groundbreaking methods that combine the art of TED Talks with the science of neurobiology. This innovative approach helps leaders not only understand what to do but also why to do it, fostering confidence, connection, and loyalty.

In his training program, “Creating and Delivering the Talk of Your Life,” Bates draws from his extensive experience of speaking at TED and TEDx events, coaching over 35 TEDx speakers, and working with global organizations such as NASA, Johnson & Johnson, and Boston Scientific. His method delves into the biological underpinnings of effective communication, offering three keys to connection based on human neurobiology.

Transforming Leaders into Influential Communicators

"Understanding the science behind communication is crucial for leaders who want to build trust and inspire loyalty," says Bates. "Our training goes beyond traditional public speaking tips. We teach leaders to connect deeply with their audience by understanding the biological drivers of human behavior."

Proven Results from Top-Tier Clients

Bates’s approach has garnered high praise from diverse industries, including testimonials from astronauts at NASA, special operations leaders, and executives at Fortune 500 companies. Notable endorsements include Chris Cassidy, former Navy SEAL and president of the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, who praised Bates's ability to captivate and educate a room full of astronauts.

Interactive and Engaging Keynotes

In addition to his executive training programs, Bates delivers an engaging and interactive corporate keynote titled “Communication, it’s not logical... (It’s BIO-Logical).” This keynote reveals the three keys to generating trust and loyalty through effective communication, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking to enhance their leadership skills.

About John Bates

John Bates is a TED-Worthy Executive Speaking Coach with a mission to help leaders create and deliver the talk of their lives. With three TED talks, five TEDx talks, and a coaching role with the TED Fellows program, Bates combines personal experience and scientific insights to empower leaders worldwide.

John Bates
Executive Speaking Success
+1 424-209-7873
carolyn@executivespeakingsuccess.com
