Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report 2034:- Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Myopic Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Myopic Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report

• As per DelveInsight’s estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Myopic Macular Degeneration in the 7MM were approximately 4.1 million in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• The overall count of individuals diagnosed with Myopic Macular Degeneration in the United States was approximately 1.1 million in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

• Among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the highest number of Myopic Macular Degeneration diagnosed cases of around 2 million cases in 2022. Forecasts indicate a projected increase in the cases during the period (2023-2034).

• Among EU4 and the UK, France had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Myopic Macular Degeneration, with about 0.27 million cases, followed by Germany and the UK in 2022. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

• In 2022, DelveInsight's analysis of gender-specific diagnosed prevalent Myopic Macular Degeneration cases within the 7MM indicated an approximate distribution of 39% in males and 61% in females.

• The leading Myopic Macular Degeneration Companies such as Roche, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others.

• Promising Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapies such as EYLEA (aflibercept), VABYSMO (faricimab), and others

Delve deep into the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Myopic Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Myopic Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Myopic Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Myopic Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Navigate the complexities of the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market: gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Myopic Macular Degeneration Prevalence

Marketed Myopic Macular Degeneration Drugs

• EYLEA (aflibercept): Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

EYLEA is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor formulated as an injection for the eye. EYLEA helps prevent VEGF-A and PLGF from interacting with their natural VEGF receptors in previous clinical trials. While ensuring a commendable safety profile, EYLEA's impact on the market and its cost-effectiveness compared to other treatments are essential considerations. EYLEA, the sole approved mCNV treatment in Japan and Europe with an active patent, dominates the Myopic Macular Degeneration treatment landscape, immune to biosimilar competition.

Emerging Myopic Macular Degeneration Drugs

• VABYSMO (faricimab): Roche

VABYSMO (faricimab) is the first bispecific antibody designed for the eye. It targets and inhibits two signaling pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and VEGF-A. Faricimab is not present in the pipeline of Roche for the treatment of mCNV, but the trial is registered on CT, which is in Phase III “not yet recruiting” stage.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Outlook

Myopic maculopathy (Myopic Macular Degeneration), also named Myopic Macular Degeneration and myopic retinopathy, encompassing macular atrophy, lacquer cracks, and choroidal neovascularization (mCNV), is influenced by age and axial length. Strategies like low concentration atropine and optical interventions aim to curb myopic progression. Currently, no available treatment has been found for myopic maculopathy except for mCNV, creating a pressing need for more treatment options. Present treatments for Myopic Macular Degeneration align with wet AMD approaches, utilizing anti-VEGF medications such as LUCENTIS (with an expired patent) and EYLEA.

Unlock insights into the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here @ Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/myopic-macular-degeneration-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Companies- Roche, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others.

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapies- EYLEA (aflibercept), VABYSMO (faricimab), and others.

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Myopic Macular Degeneration Market drivers and Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Gain a strategic edge in the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Myopic Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/myopic-macular-degeneration-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of MMD

5. Executive Summary of Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD)

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. MMD: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.