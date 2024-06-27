Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Gig for DineLA Restaurant Week iCelebrate Cake

Love to Party for Good...Discover The Sweetest Treats During DineLA Restaurant Week www.iCelebrateCake.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Love to enjoy The Sweetest Rewards and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes www.HowtoPartyforGood.com Love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn one of our sweet dining rewards and enter drawing for The Sweetest Wine & Food Festival in Paradise www.5DaystoParty.com Nassau Paradise Island March 2025

Love to Party for Good... Discover LA's Sweetest Treats During DineLA Week...The Best Time of The Year!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig during DineLA Restaurant Week; iCelebrate Cake Recruiting for Good chooses The Sweetest Restaurants , and sponsors LA's Best Cake to be reviewed by a kid.Girl in 5th or 6th grade writes a sweet review. When the girl does a great job; the girl gets hired for another sweet gig.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Have a restaurant, with the sweetest cake in LA? Contact Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; and we will bring our team of expert foodie kids to review your sweet treats!"

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl whose video inspired Mom and Me Lunch; she is participating in Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program!