EMU Healthcare Professionals to Take Oaths

2023 – 2024 Academic Year Spring Semester graduates of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services, Faculty of Pharmacy and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty are getting ready to take their first steps into their professions by taking oaths.

Over 400 healthcare professionals will take their oaths prior to the 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester Associate and Graduate Graduation Ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 at 07:00 p.m. The oath-taking ceremonies will commence with a moment of silence and National Anthem, followed by the protocol speeches. The ceremonies will end with new graduates taking their oaths on the professional principles accompanied by the Deans and Department Chairs.

Within the scope of the ceremony program, EMU Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services graduates will take their oaths on Monday, 1 July 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The oath taking ceremony for EMU Faculty of Pharmacy graduates will be held on Monday, 1 July 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. Lastly, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty graduates will take their oaths on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 at 10:00 during a ceremony to be held at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.