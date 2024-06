Business hours and holidays

Business hours

Business hours are Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 18:00.

Switchboard is open Monday to Friday, 07:30 to 18:00.

EMA's working hours follow Central European Time (CET).

European Medicines Agency holidays 2025

1 January Wednesday, New Year's Day 2 January Thursday, day after New Year's Day 3 January Friday, additional holiday granted by Executive Director 17 March Maundy Thursday 18 March Good Friday 21 April Easter Monday 1 May Thursday, Labour Day 9 May Friday, Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration 29 May Thursday, Ascension Day 30 May Friday, following Ascension Day 9 June Whit Monday 15 August Friday, Assumption Day 23 December Tuesday, additional holiday granted by Executive Director 24-31 December Wednesday to Wednesday, end-of-year days/ Christmas holidays

European Medicines Agency holidays 2024

1 January Monday, New Year's Day 2 January Tuesday, day after New Year's Day 28 March Maundy Thursday 29 March Good Friday 1 April Easter Monday 1 May Wednesday, Labour Day 9 May Thursday, Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration/ Ascension Day 10 May Friday, following Ascension Day 20 May Whit Monday 15 August Thursday, Assumption Day 1 November Friday, All Saints' Day 20-31 December Friday to Tuesday, End-of-year days/ Christmas holidays

*All dates may be subject to change.