06/27/2024

CT DoAg Announces Opening of Feral Cat Program

Applications for Sterilization and Vaccination Accepted Starting July 1

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg)’s Animal Population Control Program (APCP) will begin accepting applications for the Feral Cat Program on July 1, 2024. The Feral Cat Program assists Connecticut non-profit rescue groups with grants to spay and neuter feral cats at participating veterinarian providers.

Applications are available for download and may be submitted via email or mail prior to August 1, 2024. Those returned by mail should be postmarked on or before that date. Faxed applications will not be accepted.

To be eligible for the grant organizations must be a registered non-profit and provide assistance in the control of feral cats. “Feral cat” means a cat of the species Felis catus that is unowned, that exists in a wild or untamed state, or has returned to an untamed state from domestication and whose behavior is suggestive of a wild animal. Sterilizations and vaccinations must be performed by a Connecticut Licensed Veterinarian participating in the Animal Population Control Program and you must complete the Feral Cat Grant Outcome Report. A list of practices and facilities with participating licensed veterinarians can be found here.

“Through our Animal Population Control Programs, including the Feral Cat program, we have been able to reduce overpopulation of domestic animals and diminish the spread of rabies and other diseases, minimizing the burden on municipalities and positively impacting local public health and safety,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt.

Since 2007, the APCP has averaged a 98% compliance rate for benefits issued through CT non-profit organizations, for the sterilization and vaccination of feral cats. The voucher will provide a one-time sterilization benefit of $80 for a male cat and $120 for a female cat. Reimbursements for up to two vaccinations given at the same time as sterilization are $15 each for a total of $30.

The APCP is funded in part by proceeds from the sale of the “Caring for Pets” commemorative license plates. Connecticut motorists are encouraged to buy this special plate when purchasing or renewing vehicle registrations.

Questions about the Feral Cat Grant Program can be directed to the Animal Population Control Program by email agr.apcp@ct.gov or by calling 860-713-2507. For more information on the APCP programs available, visit the website.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov