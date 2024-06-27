BeatBio Appoints Ryan Barrett, a Seasoned Life Sciences Executive, to the Company’s Board of Directors
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatBio is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Barrett as the first independent member of the company’s board of directors.
Mr. Barrett spent most of the past decade serving on the executive teams of public and private life science companies, including ATAI Life Sciences, Axial Biotherapeutics, and OvaScience, with responsibilities for building out and leading the legal, corporate development, and intellectual property functions.
Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Reed, Ph.D., Chairman, Founder and CEO of BeatBio said, "We are excited to welcome Ryan to our board of directors. His exceptional track record and expertise in the life sciences sector will play a crucial role in guiding BeatBio through its growth trajectory and towards achieving our strategic objectives."
Mr. Barrett is currently Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Lead of Corporate Development for ATAI Life Sciences, a role he has held since August 2020.
Mr. Barrett expressed, "I am honored to be the inaugural member of BeatBio’s board of directors. BeatBio is charting a new path for gene and cell therapies and advancing first-in-class multigenic therapies for cardiovascular disease. I look forward to working with Tom and his team in contributing to the company's success as they continue their efforts to become the leading innovator in developing multigenic medicines to address the complex multi-pathway driven diseases such as heart failure."
Prior to ATAI, Mr. Barrett was Vice President of Corporate Development and Intellectual Property for Axial Biotherapeutics and before that served as Vice President of Business Development and Senior Corporate Counsel of OvaScience. During his tenure at OvaScience, Mr. Barrett worked closely with Dr. Reed on a joint venture with Intrexon (of which Dr. Reed is a Founder), focused in part on gene therapy applications of OvaScience’s core technology.
Mr. Barrett is a practicing attorney, earning his law degree at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and a B.A. in Italian language from Trinity College.
Dr. Reed added, “When Ryan and I worked together on the Intrexon-OvaScience collaboration, we learned a great deal about managing the intersection between cutting-edge technologies, commercial development, and investor relations, and those skill sets will be especially helpful in expanding BeatBio’s leadership in the field of multigenic medicines.”
About BeatBio
Founded in 2024, BeatBio is pursuing the development of coordinated, multi-modal and multigenic therapies targeting the diverse causes of cardiovascular diseases. The company, headquartered in Cincinnati, is led by Dr Reed, who previously co-developed a multigenic plasmid DNA (pDNA) gene therapy (INXN-4001) at Triple-Gene, a cardiovascular gene therapy subsidiary of Intrexon (now Precigen – PGEN), which showed a functional improvement in 50 percent of heart failure patients after a single dose in early human testing. BeatBio is a spinout of BioSolution Designs, a multigenic gene and cell therapy invention studio and builds on Dr Reed’s knowledge and expertise and capitalizes on the expertise of the significant scientific community in Ohio’s ‘I-71 Cardiovascular Corridor.’ More information can be found at www.beatbio.com.
About BioSolution Designs
BioSolution Designs (BSD), the parent company of BeatBio, is a biotechnology invention studio developing first-in-class multigenic therapies for complex diseases using proprietary purpose-built multigenic technology platforms to create, control, deliver, and manufacture such therapies for cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and musculoskeletal diseases. BSD invents multigenic platforms and commercializes them as biotools through its wholly owned OspreyBio operations. BSD also leverages the technology platforms to develop multigenic therapeutics and spin them out into disease area focused therapeutic companies. BSD’s platform/biotools plus its therapeutics spinout business model enables distribution of external investments pursuant to specific investor interests in the platform/biotools business or the therapeutics spinouts, as each have different risks and return profiles. BioSolution Designs was founded in 2020 by Dr Reed. More information can be found at www.biodzn.com.
About BeatBio
