OspreyBio Announces New Board Members
I am very pleased to join the OspreyBio board as it represents a rare opportunity to be part of a paradigm shift in the future of cell and gene therapy”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osprey BioScience (OspreyBio), the gene and cell therapy biotools subsidiary of BioSolution Designs has appointed Aris Persidis, PhD, J. Mark Braughler PhD, and Karen Padgett to its board of directors.
— Dr. Mark Braughler
“We are pleased to welcome our newest members to the board,” said Sam Glickstein, CEO of OspreyBio. "Their experience within the biotools sector and their expertise in building innovative businesses will be invaluable as we initiate commercial activities and continue to expand our portfolio of multigenic gene and cell therapy biotools for discovery and development of multigenic therapeutics.”
OspreyBio is set to showcase its first foundational multigenic platform, Bird of PreyTM, at the 27th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) In Baltimore May 7-11, 2024 at booth #1131.
Dr. Persidis is a serial entrepreneur and innovator with more than 20 years of experience in biotech and related industries. He has extensive operational and M&A experience, having held senior leadership positions at Upstate, Serologicals, Cellzome, Anadys and RheoGene. Dr. Persidis stated, “I am honored to join this innovative company that is already proving itself to be a next generation shift in gene and cell therapy. I look forward to its future and the impact it will have on the whole industry”. Dr. Persidis is currently President and Co-Founder of privately-held Biovista, a Big Data/AI drug-repositioning and precision medicine pioneer.
Dr. Braughler was most recently VP of Translational Medicine at Intrexon after its merger with RheoGene “I am very pleased to join the OspreyBio board as it represents a rare opportunity to be part of a paradigm shift in the future of cell and gene therapy”, said Dr. Braughler, who previously led the biotools initiatives for Argonex and contributed to drug development during his tenure at Upjohn-Pharmacia. He has more than 30 years of experience in research, medicine and business, including board and executive positions responsible for corporate development, strategic planning and pharmaceutical product and technology licensing.
Karen Padgett is an accomplished senior executive and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of success in the biotech and life sciences space. When asked why she chose to join OspreyBio’s board, Ms. Padgett said “I am excited to join the board of OspreyBio and assist in the market launch of this innovative technology that will enable studies of multigenic treatments to complex diseases and pathways”. She was the Founder and CEO of Novus Biologicals (now part of Bio-Techne), and has extensive expertise in biotools startups, product development, branding, and marketing.
About OspreyBio:
OspreyBio is a leading provider of reagents and tools that simplify the development and delivery of complex DNA and RNA therapeutics. The company, led by CEO Sam Glickstein, was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD. OspreyBio is the only company dedicated to making multigenic research the new standard for complex therapy R&D. Today's multigenic diseases pose the biggest unresolved threats to human health. However, there are no accessible, easy-to-use multigene vector construction tools or multigene delivery tools on the market. The gene and cell therapy industry is still relatively nascent and genetic engineering technologies available to date have limited current approved and many therapies in the clinic to monogenic rare diseases. OspreyBio seeks to introduce novel multigenic gene and cell therapy biotools to enable gene and cell therapy research on complex multigenic diseases, such as heart disease, Alzheimer's, and many solid tumors. More information can be found at www.ospreybio.com
About Biosolution Designs, Inc:
BioSolution Designs (BSD), the parent company of OspreyBio, is a biotechnology invention studio developing first-in-class multigenic therapies for complex diseases using proprietary purpose-built multigenic technology platforms to create, control, deliver, and manufacture such therapies for cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and musculoskeletal diseases. BSD invents multigenic platforms and commercializes them as biotools through its wholly owned OspreyBio operations. BSD also leverages the platforms to develop (up through IND filing) multigenic therapeutics and spin them out into disease area focused therapeutic companies. BSD’s platform/biotools plus its therapeutics spinout business model enables distribution of external investments pursuant to specific investor interests in the platform/biotools business or the therapeutics spinouts, as each have different risks and return profiles. The Founder and CEO of BioSolution Designs is Dr. Thomas Reed, who was the Founder and Chief Science Officer of Intrexon, now known as Precigen (PGEN). More information can be found at www.biodzn.com.
Lilith Saylor
BioSolution Designs
+1 561-528-4561
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn