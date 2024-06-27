Attorney General Jackley on Border Security Panel at RAGA Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will discuss border security during a panel discussion Friday at the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) Conference being held in W. Va.

Attorney General Jackley, and other Attorneys General and State Senate leadership, will discuss the theme “how every state is a border state.” Attorney General Jackley said border issues do impact South Dakota.

“Drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl come into the South Dakota through the southern border impacting public safety across our State,” said Attorney General Jackley. “South Dakota law enforcement at all levels is working cooperatively to address the distribution of dangerous drugs coming from the border as Washington does nothing.”

Others on the four-member panel include New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, and Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen.

