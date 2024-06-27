Intermediate AMD Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 990 million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Intermediate AMD Market Size

Intermediate AMD Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s " Intermediate AMD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of intermediate AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the intermediate AMD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Intermediate AMD Market Report

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of intermediate AMD in 2023, with around 19,861,500 cases, these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• Among EU4 and the UK, the total prevalent cases of intermediate AMD were maximum in Germany, while the lowest number of cases were in Spain in 2023.

• According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that intermediate AMD was most prevalent in the 65-84 years age group, accounting for over 45% of total cases in 2023.

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalence of Intermediate AMD

• Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Intermediate AMD

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Intermediate AMD

Intermediate AMD Emerging Drugs Profile

• Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

Novartis Pharmaceuticals is developing Iptacopan, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of complement factor B (FB) with potential immunomodulatory activity. Upon administration, FB inhibitor LNP023 binds to FB and prevents the formation of the alternative pathway (AP) C3-convertase (C3bBb). This limits the cleavage of C3 to the active fragment C3b and may prevent C3b-mediated extravascular hemolysis in certain complement-driven disorders such as intermediate age-related macular degeneration (iAMD), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), etc. Recently, in December 2023, the US FDA approved FABHALTA (ipatocan) as the first oral monotherapy for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Currently, the company is investigating iptacopan in the Phase II trial (NCT05230537) for the treatment of patients with early and intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

• Risuteganib (ALG-1001): Allegro Ophthalmics

Allegro Ophthalmics is developing risuteganib (also known as ALG-1001), a breakthrough integrin-regulating therapy for ocular health that reduces mitochondrial dysfunction involved in intermediate dry AMD. By targeting multiple pathways, risuteganib helps reduce the cellular burden of oxidative stress and restores retinal homeostasis. Research suggests that risuteganib interferes with integrin functions that have been implicated in retinal diseases, giving it the potential for a broad-spectrum effect on different pathways of oxidative stress. Currently, the company has received the US FDA agreement under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for Phase IIb/III clinical trial of risuteganib for the treatment of intermediate, non-exudative age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Moreover, the overall protocol design of Phase IIb/III dry AMD clinical trial was finalized by the US FDA

Intermediate AMD Market Outlook

Intermediate AMD often presents with minimal symptoms, typically involving distorted vision or central visual field loss. Notably, rod recovery time after a bright flash is considerably more prolonged in AMD eyes, especially in the presence of reticular pseudodrusen. The therapeutic landscape of intermediate AMD is devoid of any approved treatment, and to manage this indication, there is a substantial unmet need for therapy to slow its worsening. The pathophysiology of dry AMD is poorly understood. However, there are chances of failure to reach the primary outcomes that might be linked to the advanced stage of the disease rather than a lack of action on appropriate targets. The lack of standardization and validation of related clinical trial endpoints remains an issue.

Scope of the Intermediate AMD Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Intermediate AMD Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Intermediate AMD Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Intermediate AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

