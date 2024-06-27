Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report 2034:- Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

DelveInsight's "Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

• As per DelveInsight’s estimations, the total Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 148 thousand cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• The overall count of individuals diagnosed with IPF in the United States was approximately 95 thousand in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 76 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2034).

• Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with about 13 thousand cases, followed by France and Italy in 2022. On the other hand, Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

• In Japan, there were around 17 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2022. These cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR.

• The leading Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies such as NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals/Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences/Emphycorp, and others.

• Promising Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies such as Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (Nalbuphine ER), Ifenprodil (NP-120), ME-015 (Suplatast Tosilate), Sodium pyruvate (N115), and others.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF with Cough

Emerging Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

• Orvepitant Maleate: NeRRe Therapeutics

Orvepitant Maleate, developed by NeRRe Therapeutics, is a novel, selective NK-1 receptor antagonist. It blocks substance P effects, reducing central neural hypersensitivity and addressing chronic cough through peripherally and centrally targeted mechanisms. After demonstrating proof of efficacy in patients with RCC or UCC, NeRRe is currently conducting Phase II trials to evaluate the effect of two doses of orvepitant in chronic cough with IPF.

• Haduvio (nalbuphine ER): Trevi Therapeutics

Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) is under clinical development by Trevi Therapeutics and is currently in Phase II for Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment. Administered orally, it is an extended-release, mixed ?-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

Cough, a predominant and distressing symptom in IPF, significantly compromises patients’ quality of life, prompting a pressing need for effective interventions tailored to this aspect of the disease. Despite approved therapies for IPF, there is not an established treatment specifically targeting the associated cough. Current therapeutic strategies for IPF-related cough fall into two categories: those suppressing the cough reflex and those targeting IPF pathology. Yet, agents like dextromethorphan and opioids exhibit limited efficacy and systemic side effects, hindering widespread use. Traditional IPF medications, pirfenidone, and nintedanib, mainly focus on disease progression without extensive studies on managing IPF-related cough.

Scope of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies- NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals/Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences/Emphycorp, and others.

• Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies- Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (Nalbuphine ER), Ifenprodil (NP-120), ME-015 (Suplatast Tosilate), Sodium pyruvate (N115), and others.

• Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

