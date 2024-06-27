Sweden Joins the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance, Committing to the Sustainable Development and Sourcing of Critical Minerals

SWEDEN, June 27 - Critical minerals are essential to meet our climate goals and transition to a prosperous net-zero economy. As countries around the world work to secure access to these critical mineral resources, it is equally important that the path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is built with a human rights–based approach and a commitment to sustainability.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with Ebba Busch, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, announced that Sweden has joined the Sustainable Critical Mineral Alliance (SCMA), comprised of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Under Canada’s leadership, the SCMA was created in December 2022 to drive the global uptake of environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive and responsible mining, processing and recycling practices and responsible critical minerals supply chains. The Alliance aligns with the G7 2030 Nature Compact commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 through a globally wide system change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) with a focus on sustainable and inclusive development.

The SCMA supports and supplements ongoing efforts in the multilateral sphere and elsewhere to build sustainable and resilient critical mineral supply chains. Members of the Alliance welcome and encourage work domestically and globally towards developing sustainable and inclusive mining practices and sourcing critical minerals that:

Employ a nature-positive approach to industry practices;

Support local and Indigenous communities;

Help fight climate change by reducing pollution and GHG emissions;

Restore ecosystems by establishing clear requirements for reclamation and remediation of mine sites;

Build a circular economy to accelerate the reuse and recycling of critical minerals; and

Foster ethical corporate practices through sustainability reporting and the implementation of due diligence measures in mineral supply chains.

Members of the Alliance encourage collaboration with Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, industry and other non-state actors, as well as actions taken domestically and globally to advance the objectives of the SCMA and call on others to join.

“The Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance is a historic step forward for Canada and our international partners in our collective efforts to secure the responsibly sourced critical minerals we need to power the clean energy transition. Together, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will put human rights, sustainability and the highest environmental, social and governance standards at the heart of our critical mineral supply chains, helping to build the prosperous, low-carbon economy of the future,” says the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“Access to a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials needed for the green and digital transitions is a shared global challenge. High environmental, social and governance standards are essential for Sweden and is also an important factor for the social acceptance of the mining industry. Sweden shares the ambition of the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance and are happy to be able to call ourselves a partner country together with other likeminded countries,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch.

“The Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance is a vital part of the global effort to address climate change. Volatile and growing oil and gas prices mean Canadians are looking to save money and switch to cleaner and more affordable energy - and leave harmful emissions behind. That’s why our Government is making investments that are creating good jobs in critical mineral mining. By committing to responsible critical mineral supply chains, we can move towards a sustainable future for all,” says the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.