Accelare Presented a Webinar on Second Harvest Heartland’s Digital Transformation with ServiceNow
Learn how the nation’s third-largest food bank improved service delivery and efficiency through innovative technology.RANDOLPH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelare is pleased to share its recorded webinar, “Streamline Your Agency: Unveiling Second Harvest Heartland’s Digital Transformation with ServiceNow & Accelare.” This event showcased how Second Harvest Heartland, the nation’s third-largest food bank, revolutionized its service delivery to better serve its community with the help of Accelare and ServiceNow.
The webinar, held Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT, delved into the impactful changes Second Harvest Heartland has implemented using ServiceNow in collaboration with Accelare. Attendees gained insights into how digital transformation significantly enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of non-profit organizations.
Key highlights of the webinar included:
Faster SNAP Application Submission: Learn how Second Harvest Heartland streamlined the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) application process, reducing wait times and improving access to vital services
Improved Customer Experience: Discover the strategies employed to elevate the customer experience and ensure that community members receive the support they need promptly and efficiently.
Increased Efficiency: Understand the methods used to boost overall operational efficiency, enabling the organization to allocate resources more efficiently and reach more people in need.
Empowered Staff: See how empowering staff with better tools and processes has led to a more motivated and capable team ready to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges.
This webinar recording is an excellent opportunity for agencies and organizations seeking to overcome slow processes and enhance service delivery. By learning from the event, non-profits can share the valuable lessons and best practices used that can be applied to their operations.
The webinar is available for viewing online. Don’t miss this chance to see how Second Harvest Heartland has transformed its operations with ServiceNow and Accelare.
About the Company:
Founded in 2000, Accelare is a Boston-based management consulting company that set out to change the world of work by leading organizations by transforming the digital business model. Accelare’s Platform-based Design Engineering approach empowers organizations to run and improve their operations while transforming their business by aligning people, processes, and new, innovative technologies.
Mark Withington
Accelare
+1 781-285-8528
mark.withington@accelare.com