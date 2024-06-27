Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Report 2034:- Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Autoimmune Encephalitis Drug Market

Autoimmune Encephalitis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Autoimmune Encephalitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autoimmune Encephalitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Report

• Approximately 80% of patients with anti-NMDAR encephalitis are female.

• Children were more prone to movement disorders, while memory deficits and central hypoventilation were more prevalent in adults.

• Autoimmune encephalitis (AIE) primarily affects individuals aged from early teenage years to around 50, with a median onset age of 21 years.

• Around 92% underwent first-line immunotherapy, with approximately 27% receiving second-line immunotherapy.

• The leading Autoimmune Encephalitis Companies such as Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others.

• Promising Autoimmune Encephalitis Therapies such as NPB-01, Satralizumab, and others.

Delve deep into the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Autoimmune Encephalitis Treatment Market

Autoimmune Encephalitis Epidemiology Insights

• Autoimmune Encephalitis prevalent cases

• Autoimmune Encephalitis type-specific cases

• Autoimmune Encephalitis age-specific cases

• Autoimmune Encephalitis gender-specific cases

• Autoimmune Encephalitis line-wise treated cases

Navigate the complexities of the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market: gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Autoimmune Encephalitis Prevalence

Autoimmune Encephalitis Emerging Drugs Profile

• Satralizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Satralizumab targets B cells, which are involved in the production of autoantibodies. It is used to reduce inflammation and mitigate the immune response in autoimmune encephalitis. Satralizumab is administered subcutaneously, which allows for a more targeted and controlled delivery. Satralizumab is currently being investigated in Phase III (NCT05503264) study, aimed at evaluating its efficacy and safety in patients with anti-NMDAR or anti-LGI1 encephalitis.

• GLOVENIN-I (TAK-961): Takeda Pharmaceutical

TAK-961 (NCT05177939), also known as GLOVENIN-I, is an IVIG product developed by Nihon Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company), currently in Phase III trials for autoimmune encephalitis in Japan. It has multiple therapeutic classifications and mechanisms of action, including amyloid beta-protein inhibition and immunostimulation. It holds orphan drug designations for Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Outlook

Key players, such as Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Autoimmune Encephalitis. Immunomodulatory Therapy, Antibody Removal, Anticonvulsants, Antipsychotics, Mood Stabilizers and Supportive Care (Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, etc.) are generally used for the treatment of Autoimmune Encephalitis. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing research and development activities, investments by government and private organizations, and the high unmet need for current treatments. First-line therapy consists of high-dose corticosteroid and IVIG/plasmapheresis

Unlock insights into the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Forecast. Click here @ Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autoimmune-encephalitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Autoimmune Encephalitis Companies- Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others.

• Autoimmune Encephalitis Therapies- NPB-01, Satralizumab, and others.

• Autoimmune Encephalitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Autoimmune Encephalitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Gain a strategic edge in the Autoimmune Encephalitis Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Autoimmune Encephalitis Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Autoimmune Encephalitis Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autoimmune-encephalitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE)

5. Key Events

6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Treatment and Management of Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE)

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Autoimmune Encephalitis (AIE) Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis

13. KOL Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.