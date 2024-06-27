To Support His Scientific Approach to Spirituality, Author Christian Howard Launches a 501(c)3 Foundation
Designed for People of all Faiths its Sole Purpose is to Spread Love and Healing in a Hurting World
There is an extremely powerful force that includes and governs all others…this universal force is love. love is light, love unfolds and reveals. For love we live and die. Love is God and God is Love”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Howard, known for his inspirational writings and unique approach to spirituality that intertwines with quantum physics, aims to create a profound impact through his new 501(c)3 foundation named 'Is Eternity Already Here, Incorporated'. He is already a celebrated author for his books "Is Eternity Already Here" and "From My Soul to Yours – the Poem Journeys of a Mystic Mind". With his new initiative, he aims to fill the gaps for the many millions who have left their organized religions, and promote spiritual practices based on scientific truths that are the same for everyone.
— Albert Einstein
“The foundation is dedicated to spreading love and healing in a world that desperately needs it,” said Howard. “For us to spread the word, we can’t do it alone and need others to help in this mission as well. That’s why I chose the non-profit status, so contributions from those who want to help are tax deductible. You could think of this as a non-religious religion that can nourish anyone of any faith. There are no beliefs, only science and science is the same for all humans.”
"Our foundation is rooted in the belief that love and spirituality have the power to transform lives," said Howard. "We encourage everyone to join us in this journey. Your support—whether through donations, purchasing my books, or sharing our message — is invaluable. Together, we really can make a significant impact and bring the much-needed love and healing our world deserves."
When asked what inspired the creation of the foundation, Christian Howard responded,
"I wanted to create a focus for all this, and the foundation was the best way. Yes, we have our spiritual leaders and guides – Einstein, Jesus, and quantum physics. And in addition to what people have in their own faiths, we have our own Bibles. One of these is Paramahansa Yogananda’s Autobiography of a Yogi that Steve Jobs said he read every year. Another is by Dr Eben Alexander who died, went to heaven where he was resurrected with miracles and then sent back to his life. His eyewitness account is in his book Proof of Heaven. We have many others besides. And instead of Ten Commandments and someone telling people what to do, we have 16 affirmations that evoke personal choice and responsibility.
Who Is Christian Howard
Besides being a new kind of spiritual leader for our quantum physics age, Christian Howard is also a dedicated author. His first book, Is Eternity Already Here, has been met with outstanding reviews, including comments like, “I was never so inspired from reading the Bible….it is a gift to this world and we should all be grateful for it...you will be in awe after reading this book,” and “this is a book for everyone of every faith.”
His second book, a collection of inspirational poems, has also garnered 5-star reviews, with readers stating, "These poems could have only been inspired by God, and I truly believe they will inspire and touch many people for generations to come!” and "I absolutely loved these poems. If it weren't for the fact that I had to stop and contemplate the poems at times, I wouldn't have put the book down. Christian Howard is a remarkable writer, infusing his thoughts with grace and love that they jump right off the page."
When asked how quantum physics plays a role in his approach to love and spirituality, Howard explains: “The primary law in physics is that nothing inside the physical universe can create itself. This clearly tells us there must be a non-physics dimension that is the source of everything physical. And this means that all of us right now, while we are alive here and imperfect and human, also have a perfect and spiritual self in a physics-free spiritual dimension. My goal is to give everybody a way to get in touch with their perfect spirit selves on the other side of the physics curtain.”
A New Era of Spirituality Based on Quantum Physics
Christian Howard’s foundation also aims to help individuals harness the power of their own subconscious minds, "One of the most important steps in my journey was to become a certified hypnotherapist," says Howard. "I found that self-hypnosis combined with meditation helped me break through to the spirit side more quickly. As Yogananda is a master-teacher for meditation, Gil Boyne is a master teacher to access the subconscious. I want to popularize his ‘lay hypnotherapy’ for controlling our lives and reaching what Einstein called the ‘impenetrable’ and Jesus called ‘the kingdom of heaven within."
Christian Howard's new foundation represents a beacon of hope and love in a world that in so many ways is divided and in pain. By merging spirituality with the groundbreaking insights of quantum physics along with hypnosis, Howard has developed his own unique formula to uplift and transform lives.
www.iseternityalreadyhere.org www.word-songs.org
Christian Howard
Is Eternity Already Here,Inc
+1 909-557-3688
email us here