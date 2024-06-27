PM calls for more infrastructure, clean energy investment from Chinese firms

VIETNAM, June 27 - BEIJING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received leaders of two leading infrastructure, energy, and environment enterprises of China in Beijing on Thursday, part of his trip to attend the WEF’s 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions and bilateral working sessions.

He hosted a reception for Yan Jiehe, founder of the China Pacific Construction Group (CPCG), and other executives of the firm.

Yan said the CPCG, a world’s leading private business in the construction sector, has participated in the building of Tu Lien bridge and the Văn Cao - Ngọc Khánh - Láng - Hoà Lạc urban railway line in Hà Nội.

It hopes the Vietnamese Government will accelerate the search for innovation cooperation models, attraction of foreign investment, and implementation of certain projects while giving more incentives s to construction companies.

Speaking highly of the CPCG’s effective and sustainable investment and business activities in the world and Việt Nam, PM Chính welcomed the group’s proactive proposals on cooperation with and assistance for Việt Nam to build policies for attracting Chinese and other foreign investors.

He asked the enterprise to continue coordinating with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to seek new investment opportunities and expand operations in the country. Firstly, it should work with Hà Nội and the Ministry of Transport to build the Văn Cao - Hoà Lạc urban railway line in the principle of harmonising interests and sharing risks, and join hands with Vietnamese localities, especially northern border provinces, to develop infrastructure.

The Vietnamese Government always stands side by side with and creates the best possible conditions for Chinese enterprises, including the CPCG, to carry out sustainable, effective, successful, and law-abiding investment and business projects, he affirmed.

The same day, PM Chính received Yan Shengjun, Chairman of China Tianying Inc. – a multinational operating in the fields of low-carbon new energy, smart environmental services, and recycling. In Việt Nam, it has invested about US$800 million in four waste-to-energy projects in Hà Nội and Phú Thọ, Thanh Hoá, and Hải Dương provinces.

The Tianying leader said his group hopes to cooperate with Việt Nam in waste sorting and treatment, along with solar power, wind power, and green hydrogen development in the country.

PM Chính highly valued Tianying’s effective and sustainable investment and business activities in the world, including Việt Nam. He also applauded its plan to expand operation in the areas of environment and green energy in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam holds considerable potential for developing renewables like wind and solar power, and also has big demand for energy to serve socio-economic development in the time ahead, he noted.

He asked Tianying to keep supporting Việt Nam by proposing new investment ideas and projects and considering partnerships in the country’s priority fields such as waste treatment, renewable energy, and hydrogen power.

The firm was also suggested to cooperate with the country to invest in energy centres connected with industrial parks and processing -- manufacturing zones, develop the energy equipment industry, and train human resources for power generation, transmission, distribution, operation, and grid.

The meetings were the last activities of PM Chính in China. Later, he left Beijing for Hà Nội, wrapping up the working visit. — VNS