Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,367 in the last 365 days.

Petrol prices revised up

VIETNAM, June 27 - HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and all petrol products increased from 3pm on June 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose by VNĐ506 to VNĐ22,014 (US$0.86) per litre, while that of RON95-III went up by VNĐ544 to VNĐ23,010 per litre.

Diesel and kerosene are now sold at VNĐ20,689 and VNĐ20,614 per litre, up 329 and VNĐ258, respectively, and that of mazut oil rose by VNĐ223 to VNĐ17,446 per kilogramme.

In this price adjustment, the two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS

You just read:

Petrol prices revised up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more