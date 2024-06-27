Petrol prices revised up

VIETNAM, June 27 - HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and all petrol products increased from 3pm on June 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose by VNĐ506 to VNĐ22,014 (US$0.86) per litre, while that of RON95-III went up by VNĐ544 to VNĐ23,010 per litre.

Diesel and kerosene are now sold at VNĐ20,689 and VNĐ20,614 per litre, up 329 and VNĐ258, respectively, and that of mazut oil rose by VNĐ223 to VNĐ17,446 per kilogramme.

In this price adjustment, the two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS