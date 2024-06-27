Bridgestone Vietnam wins awards for quality, safety

VIETNAM, June 27 -

HCM CITY -- Bridgestone Vietnam, a global tire and rubber company, has recently been honoured with two prestigious awards for quality and safety in production by Toyota Vietnam.

Notably, Bridgestone's quality award marks their seventh consecutive recognition in this category.

This achievement not only highlights the company's continual efforts to improve product quality and provide exceptional consumer experiences, but also reaffirms their commitment to upholding the 'high Japan quality' standard for products made in Viet Nam.

Established in Viet Nam since 2010, Bridgestone Vietnam has earned substantial trust and positioned itself as a leading tire supplier of renowned brands in the market.

Bridgestone tires, manufactured in Viet Nam, have been seamlessly integrated into vehicles produced at the Toyota Vietnam plant in Vinh Phuc since 2017. These tires are fitted on models including Innova, Vios, Fortuner, Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio, as well as other Bridgestone tire products used in fully imported Toyota cars.

Commencing from December 2022, Bridgestone Vietnam has been supplying tires for Toyota's new models such as the Turanza T005 205/50R17 for Veloz Cross and the Ecopia EP150 195/60R16 for Avanza Premio.

These tire lines, produced at Bridgestone's factory in Hai Phong, incorporate cutting-edge Japanese-based technologies and quality standards, ensuring comfort and fuel efficiency for users of Toyota Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio in Viet Nam.

"As we strive to position our 'Made in Vietnam' tires as the leading choice not only for Vietnamese drivers but also for automobile brands, we sincerely value the acknowledgment bestowed upon us by esteemed organisations like Toyota," remarked Naoki Inutsuka, general director of Bridgestone Tire Sales Vietnam Limited Liability Company (Bridgestone Vietnam).

“This award not only reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence but also underscores our dedication to reinforcing the 'Sustainable growth of Vietnam' through serving society with superior quality. Local consumption reduces CO2 emissions and provides Vietnamese consumers with immediate access to high-quality products that embody the "Ease" and "Energy" of Bridgestone's E8 Commitment.”

Globally, the company has set a goal to reduce 50 per cent of CO2 emissions by 2030.

In Viet Nam, through investments in biomass utilisation, electric pump adjustment, inverter control, air intake adjustment of air compressors, and i-stop patrol technology application, Bridgestone has achieved the 2030 CO2 emission reduction target in 2023, seven years earlier than planned. – VNS