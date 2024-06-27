Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights

Her2-negative Breast Cancer companies are EnhancedBio Inc, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Prelude Therapeutics, Ellipses Pharma, Beta Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's "Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Her2-negative Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Her2-negative Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Report:

The Her2-negative Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In January 2023, Context Therapeutics Inc., a company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for solid tumors, particularly focusing on female-related cancers, announced that its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), has obtained FDA approval for ORSERDU (elacestrant). This approval is specifically for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men diagnosed with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), HER2-negative (HER2-), Estrogen Receptor 1 gene (ESR1)-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer. This approval is granted for individuals whose disease has progressed despite undergoing at least one line of endocrine therapy.

On January 27, 2023, The FDA granted approval for elacestrant (Orserdu) to treat advanced or metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women or adult men. Specifically, this approval is for cases where the cancer is estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), HER2-negative, and involves mutations in the Estrogen Receptor 1 gene (ESR1). The approval is for individuals whose cancer has progressed despite undergoing at least one line of endocrine therapy.

In January 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) obtained approval in the European Union (EU) as a standalone treatment for adult patients diagnosed with unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer. This approval is designated for individuals who have previously undergone chemotherapy in the metastatic stage or experienced disease recurrence while undergoing or within six months after completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

In January 2023, Gilead Sciences, Inc. revealed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a Type II variation Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) intended for treating adult patients diagnosed with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer. This application is for individuals who have previously undergone endocrine-based therapy and received at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic stage.

Key Her2-negative Breast Cancer Companies: EnhancedBio Inc, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Prelude Therapeutics, Ellipses Pharma, Beta Pharma, CytomX Therapeutics, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, AstraZeneca, Roche, Celcuity, Inc., BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Adagene Inc, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, and others

Key Her2-negative Breast Cancer Therapies: ER-PROTAC, RLY-2608, PRT2527, EP0062, BPI-1178, CX-2009, Z-endoxifen, AZD9833, GDC-9545, Gedatolisib, BGB-290, OP-1250, AZD9833, ADG106, Dato-DXd, HRS8807, Ipatasertib, and others

The Her2-negative Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Her2-negative Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Her2-negative Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Overview

HER2-negative breast cancer is a subtype where cancer cells do not show elevated levels of the protein HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), which typically helps regulate the growth of healthy breast tissue. However, some breast cancers exhibit an overexpression of HER2, leading to aggressive tumor growth.

This subtype is further classified based on the presence of hormone receptors on cancer cells:

1. Hormone receptor-positive (HR-positive) breast cancer: Cancer cells in this subtype have receptors for estrogen and/or progesterone, hormones that can promote cancer cell growth. HR-positive breast cancer constitutes a significant portion of breast cancer cases.

2. Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC): TNBC lacks both hormone receptors (estrogen and progesterone receptors) and HER2 overexpression. It tends to be aggressive and less responsive to hormone-based therapies, posing treatment challenges.

Treatment options for HER2-negative breast cancer vary based on tumor characteristics, cancer stage, and patient-specific factors:

- Hormonal therapy: Used for HR-positive breast cancer to block estrogen and/or progesterone effects, slowing tumor growth and reducing recurrence risk.

- Chemotherapy: Drugs used to kill or inhibit cancer cells, often combined with surgery or radiation therapy, particularly for TNBC or advanced cancers.

- Targeted therapy: Despite lacking HER2 overexpression, targeted therapies may target other pathways critical to cancer growth.

- Immunotherapy: Utilizes the body's immune system to combat cancer cells, with ongoing research exploring its effectiveness in breast cancer treatment.

Management of HER2-negative breast cancer requires a collaborative approach involving oncologists, surgeons, and other specialists. Treatment decisions are personalized considering tumor biology, patient preferences, and overall health. Early detection and advancements in treatment have enhanced outcomes, though ongoing research is crucial for refining therapies and improving long-term survival rates.

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Her2-negative Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Her2-negative Breast Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Her2-negative Breast Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Her2-negative Breast Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Her2-negative Breast Cancer

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Her2-negative Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Her2-negative Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Her2-negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Therapies

Scope of the Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Her2-negative Breast Cancer current marketed and Her2-negative Breast Cancer emerging therapies

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Her2-negative Breast Cancer market drivers and Her2-negative Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Her2-negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Her2-negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

