Enhanced Online Experience: MITS Little Rock's New Website Goes Live

Made in the Shade Little Rock

Made in the Shade Logo

Mike Kirby, owner of MITS Little Rock

Mike Kirby

I really appreciate the work done to improve the new MITS Little Rock website. I could not be happier with the results. WELL DONE team. Thank you very much.”
— Mike Kirby, owner of MITS Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in the Shade Little Rock, a leading provider of premium window treatments across Arkansas, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamp was done in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry.

The new website features a modern and user-friendly design, making browsing MITS Little Rock’s wide range of window treatment options easier for customers. With a focus on enhancing the overall user experience, the website now offers improved navigation, faster loading times, and a responsive layout for seamless viewing on all devices.

The collaboration with WTMP has also allowed MITS Little Rock to incorporate new features on their website, such as a gallery, reviews, and a blog section with helpful tips and inspiration for window treatments. Additionally, customers can now easily schedule a free consultation with MITS Little Rock’s team of experts through the website.

“We are excited to have worked with MITS Little Rock, yet another MITS franchisee, on this website revamp,” said Will Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “Our team has utilized our expertise in digital marketing and the window treatment industry to create a website that showcases MITS Little Rock’s products and provides a seamless and enjoyable browsing experience for their customers.”

The newly redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at madeintheshadelr.com. Customers can explore the wide range of window treatments, schedule a consultation, and stay updated on the latest industry trends and tips.

For more information, please contact Made in the Shade Little Rock at (501) 672-0023.

For website and digital marketing help, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (314) 470-1180.

Mike Kirby
Made in the Shade Little Rock
+1 501-672-0023
email us here
Made in the Shade Blinds & More in Little Rock

Window Treatment Marketing Pros
152 Hinrichs Lane
Arnold, Missouri, 63010
United States
+1 314-470-1180
Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

