Enhanced Online Experience: MITS Little Rock's New Website Goes Live
I really appreciate the work done to improve the new MITS Little Rock website. I could not be happier with the results. WELL DONE team. Thank you very much.”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in the Shade Little Rock, a leading provider of premium window treatments across Arkansas, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamp was done in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry.
— Mike Kirby, owner of MITS Little Rock
The new website features a modern and user-friendly design, making browsing MITS Little Rock’s wide range of window treatment options easier for customers. With a focus on enhancing the overall user experience, the website now offers improved navigation, faster loading times, and a responsive layout for seamless viewing on all devices.
The collaboration with WTMP has also allowed MITS Little Rock to incorporate new features on their website, such as a gallery, reviews, and a blog section with helpful tips and inspiration for window treatments. Additionally, customers can now easily schedule a free consultation with MITS Little Rock’s team of experts through the website.
“We are excited to have worked with MITS Little Rock, yet another MITS franchisee, on this website revamp,” said Will Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “Our team has utilized our expertise in digital marketing and the window treatment industry to create a website that showcases MITS Little Rock’s products and provides a seamless and enjoyable browsing experience for their customers.”
The newly redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at madeintheshadelr.com. Customers can explore the wide range of window treatments, schedule a consultation, and stay updated on the latest industry trends and tips.
For more information, please contact Made in the Shade Little Rock at (501) 672-0023.
For website and digital marketing help, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (314) 470-1180.
Mike Kirby
Made in the Shade Little Rock
+1 501-672-0023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Made in the Shade Blinds & More in Little Rock