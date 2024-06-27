Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights

Her2+ Gastric Cancer companies are MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai, Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others.

DelveInsight's "Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Her2+ Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Her2+ Gastric Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report:

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Her2+ Gastric Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Her2+ Gastric Cancer market dynamics.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer that is HER2-positive, also referred to as HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, is a specific form of stomach cancer marked by an excessive production of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. This type of cancer represents a considerable fraction of all gastric cancer diagnoses and exhibits unique clinical and pathological traits.

The HER2 protein is instrumental in regulating the growth and division of cells. Normally, it plays a role in controlling cell proliferation and survival. However, in the context of HER2-positive gastric cancer, the overexpression of HER2 leads to unchecked cell growth and the development of tumors.

The discovery of HER2 overexpression in gastric cancer has profound effects on treatment strategies, as therapies targeting HER2 have demonstrated the potential to enhance patient outcomes. These treatments are designed to specifically target the HER2 protein, impeding its function and disrupting the signals that drive cancer cell growth and survival.

Therapeutic options for HER2-positive gastric cancer include:

HER2-Targeted Therapy: Central to the treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer is the use of therapies that target HER2, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin), pertuzumab, and trastuzumab deruxtecan. These drugs are frequently combined with chemotherapy and have been shown to extend overall survival and progression-free survival in patients with this type of cancer.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy agents, often used in conjunction with HER2-targeted therapy, include fluoropyrimidines, platinum-based drugs, and taxanes. These agents are employed to enhance the effectiveness of treatment.

Surgical Intervention: For patients with localized or operable HER2-positive gastric cancer, surgical removal of the tumor and nearby lymph nodes may be an option. Post-surgery, adjuvant chemotherapy or HER2-targeted therapy may be administered to lower the risk of cancer recurrence.

Radiation Therapy: In cases of locally advanced or inoperable HER2-positive gastric cancer, radiation therapy, sometimes combined with chemotherapy or surgery, is used to destroy cancer cells and reduce tumor size.

The comprehensive care of HER2-positive gastric cancer necessitates a team-based approach, involving various specialists such as oncologists, surgeons, and radiation oncologists. Treatment plans are tailored to the individual, taking into account the stage of the tumor, the patient's general health, and the objectives of treatment.

The early detection of HER2-positive gastric cancer, coupled with the availability of HER2-targeted therapies, has led to better outcomes for patients with this form of gastric cancer. Nonetheless, continued research is essential to refine treatment protocols and enhance long-term survival rates.



Her2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Her2+ Gastric Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Her2+ Gastric Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Her2+ Gastric Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies

SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics

Scope of the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Her2+ Gastric Cancer current marketed and Her2+ Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Her2+ Gastric Cancer market drivers and Her2+ Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

