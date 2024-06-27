Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies are FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others.

DelveInsight's "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent Advancements in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market:

In May 2023, Kinarus Therapeutics disclosed the execution of a strategic convertible loan agreement with ChaoDian (Hangzhou) Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("CDIM"), an investment firm based in Hangzhou City, China, for a CHF 1.5 million investment. This agreement lays the groundwork for discussions regarding the introduction, development, and commercialization of KIN001 for treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in China. CDIM was introduced to Kinarus through Great Health Companion Group Ltd (GHCG), a subsidiary of Hakim Unique Group.

In April 2023, AGC Biologics announced the signing of a service agreement with The Jikei University in Japan. This agreement entails AGC Biologics undertaking a technology transfer and feasibility study for a drug product targeting the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at the CDMO's Cell and Gene Excellence center in Milan.

In February 2023, Insilico Medicine revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to INS018_055 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) treatment.

In February 2023, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the dosing of the first subjects in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of ARO-MMP7, the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic intended to reduce the expression of matrix metalloproteinase 7 (MMP7) as a potential treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In February 2023, Daewoong Pharmaceutical of South Korea secured an exclusive licensing agreement with CS Pharmaceuticals for Bersiporocin, a first-in-class PRS inhibitor, in the Greater China region, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. This agreement enables CSP to license Bersiporocin for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and potentially other fibrotic indications for a total consideration of up to $336 million, including up to $76 million in upfront and development milestone payments and double-digit royalties on Net Sales.

In January 2023, Insilico Medicine reported positive topline results of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) from the Phase 1 clinical trial of INS018_055, a potential first-in-class drug discovered by Insilico's end-to-end AI platform for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In January 2023, Pliant Therapeutics unveiled 12-week interim data from the 320 mg dose group of INTEGRIS-IPF, a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast (PLN-74809) in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In December 2022, Vallon Pharmaceuticals announced the execution of a definitive agreement ("Merger Agreement") wherein GRI Bio would merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vallon in an all-stock transaction ("Merger"). The combined entity is set to concentrate on advancing GRI Bio's innovative pipeline of NKT cell regulators for treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases. Post-merger, the combined company is anticipated to operate under the name "GRI Bio, Inc."

In July 2021, FibroGen revealed that FG-3019, their human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), had received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment.

In June 2021, Redx Pharma announced the initiation of Phase I clinical trials for RXC007, an investigational oral therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic or scarring-related conditions, with the dosing of the first healthy volunteer.

In May 2021, ImmunoMet Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast track status to IM156, a prospective treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In March 2021, MyMD Pharmaceuticals reported promising efficacy of their lead candidate, MYMD-1, in targeting the underlying causes of inflammation in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), along with its potential for treating various autoimmune and age-related disorders.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in seven major markets was USD 3,167 million in 2021.

The total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was 194,878 cases in 2021 which is expected to rise, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the study period (2019–2032).

The expected launch of potential therapies may increase the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Upcoming Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies such as Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (pentraxin-2, RG6354), Tyvaso (treprostinil), BI 1015550, and others has the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size.

The United States accounts for the largest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size, with approximately USD 2,321 million in 2021 and is expected to increase by 2032 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for the study period (2019–2032).

The total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in the EU-5 was USD 693 million in 2021, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Japan accounted for USD 153 million market share in 2021 i.e. 5% of the total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in the 7MM.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: ESBRIET (Pirfenidone), OFEV (Nintedanib), Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), and others

The total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was 194,878 cases in 2021 which is expected to rise, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the study period (2019–2032).

The highest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases was accounted for by the US in 2021, with 94,736 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to show a steep rise soon due to the improvement in diagnostic testing and increasing population.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of IPF with 20,774 cases, followed by the UK with 15,760 cases in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

In the epidemiology model of DelveInsight, we have considered four age groups for the categorization of IPF i.e. 18–39 years, 40–59 years, 60–79 years, and >80 years. As per our analysis, the highest percentage of diagnosed prevalent cases was observed in age group 60–79, in all the 7MM countries.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the males are predominantly affected more highly with IPF than females. In 2021, there were 121,389 males and 73,488 females affected by IPF in the 7MM.

Japan accounted for 21,246 cases of total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in 2021 which are anticipated to rise by the end of 2032.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market dynamics.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic lung condition characterized by the thickening, stiffening, and scarring (fibrosis) of lung tissue, resulting in progressive lung disease and difficulty breathing. It is classified as a form of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia, a group of lung disorders that cause similar lung damage of unknown origin, also known as diffuse parenchymal lung diseases.

The primary symptom of IPF is breathlessness, especially noticeable during physical activities like exercise. The exact cause of IPF remains uncertain, although both familial and sporadic cases are documented. It is believed that various factors, including immunological, environmental, and genetic influences, may contribute to its development.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies

ESBRIET (Pirfenidone)

OFEV (Nintedanib)

Pamrevlumab

PRM-151 (RG6354)

Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil)

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Companies

FibroGen

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

United Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Galecto Biotech

Horizon Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Kadmon Corporation

MediciNova

PureTech

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Nitto Denko Corporation

Vicore Pharma AB

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: ESBRIET (Pirfenidone), OFEV (Nintedanib), Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), and others

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

