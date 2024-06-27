Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report by DelveInsight

Inflammatory Bowel Disease companies are Takeda, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and others.

DelveInsight's "Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Entyvio (Vedolizumab), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Etrolizumab (RG7413), Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066), and others

The market size of IBD in the APAC region is expected to reach USD 3,672 million by 2030.

In 2021, China accounted for the highest market size of IBD, compared to the other major markets, i.e., USD 748 million.

Among the other APAC countries apart from China, Japan had the highest market size with USD 709 million in 2021, while South Korea had the lowest market size of IBD with USD 75 million in 2021.

Of the emerging therapies Skyrizi, Etrolizumab, Jyselica and others are expected to enter the treatment market, during the forecast period. Alofisel is recently approved in Japan in 2021 and is expected to enter the other APAC countries.

The expected launch of potential therapies shall increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of IBD during the forecast period.

Total prevalent population of IBD in the APAC regions was 3,907,112 cases in 2021 which is expected to increase during the study period.

Japan accounted for third highest (205,859) cases of IBD, compared to other Asian regions (China (1,917,172 cases), India (1,566,102 cases), Australia (168,539 cases), and South Korea (49,440 cases)) in 2021.

Males accounted for a higher number of IBD cases in the APAC region in 2021. There were 1,708,495 cases and 1,293,034 cases of IBD in males and females respectively in 2021.

The maximum number of prevalent IBD cases in the APAC region were found in the age group 40+ years, followed by those aged 20–39 years. As per estimates, the age group of 40+ years contributed to 1,549,013 cases in 2021, which is anticipated to increase throughout the study period 2018─2030.

IBD patients are further classified based on the severity of the disease. Patients with mild, and moderate to severe accounts for approximately 1,014,670 cases, and 1,986,860 cases respectively in 2021.

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Bowel Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market dynamics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

The digestive system, one of the body's largest organ systems, begins at the mouth where food enters and extends to the anus for waste expulsion. Similar to other bodily systems, it can be affected by various conditions, among them inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBD encompasses disorders characterized by chronic inflammation of different parts of the digestive tract, including the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. Its primary functions include breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, and eliminating waste. Inflammation disrupts these functions, leading to difficulties in nutrient absorption. IBD is a chronic or recurring condition consisting of two main types: Crohn’s disease (CD) and Ulcerative colitis (UC), which share similarities while also presenting distinct characteristics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Bowel Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies

Entyvio (Vedolizumab)

Stelara (Ustekinumab)

Etrolizumab (RG7413)

Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Key Companies

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche

Genentech

AbbVie

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gilead Sciences

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) encompasses gastrointestinal conditions such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD), characterized by a relapsing-remitting course affecting individuals of all ages. Current treatment options for IBD include traditional therapies like aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-TNF agents, anti-adhesion molecules, as well as newer approaches such as small molecules targeting JAK pathways, anti-IL12/23 therapies, and cell-based treatments.

Various types of immunomodulators with distinct mechanisms of action are utilized in treating IBD patients across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. TNF inhibitors have significantly altered the treatment landscape for UC and CD, although their use is limited due to systemic side effects like immunosuppression and cardiotoxicity, particularly in elderly patients, even among responders to TNF therapy. In 2020, Humira (adalimumab) emerged as a leading anti-TNF therapy for managing multiple conditions, including CD and UC. It received approval in Japan for treating Crohn’s Disease (CD) in 2010. Amgevita, a biosimilar of Humira, was approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in 2017 for various indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, enthesitis-related arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, CD in adults and children (≥6 years), ulcerative colitis, psoriasis in adults and children, hidradenitis suppurativa, and uveitis.

Another anti-TNF therapy, infliximab, was approved by Japanese regulators in 2002 for CD treatment, later extended to UC as well. In 2018, Chinese guidelines included infliximab for UC treatment. Additionally, in 2018, the Australian regulatory authority approved the infliximab biosimilar Inflectra for managing adult and pediatric Crohn’s disease, refractory fistulising CD, and adult and pediatric UC.

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Entyvio (Vedolizumab), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Etrolizumab (RG7413), Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066), and others

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

9. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs

11. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Drivers

16. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Barriers

17. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Appendix

18. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

