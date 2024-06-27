Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on Hawks 2023/2024 achievements, 28 Jun
The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Friday, 28 June 2024 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the 4 th and last quarter of financial year 2023/2024.
The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.
Date: Friday, 28 June 2024
Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Time: 10h00
Members of the media are cordially invited.
RSVPs and Enquiries:
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Cell: 082 455 5782