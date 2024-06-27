New Poll Reveals Moldovans Deep Concerns Over Corruption and Media Silencing
EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent poll conducted by renowned pollster KEEVOON Global Research among the population of Moldova reveals significant insights into the nation's pressing concerns, trust in media, and attitudes toward international relations. The survey highlights the Moldovan populace's deep-seated worries about corruption coupled with strong skepticism towards media freedoms. The poll results were presented at an event entitled "Freedom of Speech: A Cornerstone of Democratic Societies”, which was held in Moldova on June 25th by the International Center for the Protection of Human Rights and Democracy (ICPHRD).
Corruption Concerns
The poll indicates that corruption remains a critical issue for Moldovans, with 40% of respondents citing it as one of their top two concerns. This widespread anxiety underscores the urgent need for effective anti-corruption measures and transparent governance to restore public trust and ensure the nation's stability and progress. Moldovans are particularly concerned about the pervasive nature of corruption, which affects various aspects of daily life, including public services, business operations, and legal processes. The government's ability to combat corruption effectively is seen as crucial to Moldova's future, with many citizens demanding more robust anti-corruption agencies, stricter laws, and greater accountability for public officials. Without these measures, the public's faith in institutions and overall governance remains at risk, potentially stalling the country's development and integration with the European Union.
Media Trust
Despite the crucial role of media in a democratic society, the poll reveals a striking lack of trust in Moldovan media outlets. Only 11% of respondents believe that the news reported on television, in print, and on the radio is accurate and trustworthy. This low level of confidence highlights the need for significant reforms in the media sector to ensure impartiality, transparency, and reliability in news reporting. The skepticism towards media accuracy is fueled by perceptions of bias, sensationalism, and government interference. Many Moldovans feel that the media landscape is dominated by a few powerful interests, which compromises the objectivity and independence of news coverage. To rebuild trust, there is a call for more rigorous journalistic standards, greater diversity of media ownership, and stronger protections for journalists to report freely and without fear of retribution. Ensuring the credibility of the media is essential for informed public discourse and the health of democracy in Moldova.
Government Control
The perception of media independence is another critical issue uncovered by the survey. A majority of 52% of Moldovans believe that media outlets in the country are controlled by the government. Additionally, 67% of those polled believe that the closure of opposition TV stations in Moldova was politically motivated. This perception of media manipulation raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and the integrity of information disseminated to the public.
The findings of this poll paint a complex picture of Moldova's current socio-political landscape. The concerns about corruption and media control reflect the population's yearning for a more transparent, democratic, and prosperous future.
Stanislav Pavlovschi, founder of the ICPHRD, commented on the findings, "These results are a clear indication that the people of Moldova are demanding change. The pervasive concerns about corruption and ongoing media crackdown must be addressed urgently to pave the way for a more democratic and accountable government."
The ICPHRD calls on policymakers, civil society, and international partners to take note of these findings and work collaboratively towards addressing the systemic issues identified in the poll. By doing so, Moldova can strengthen its democratic institutions, restore public trust, and resume its journey toward a more inclusive and pluralistic society.
