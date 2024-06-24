Romania’s AUR Joins the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Party announces that it has joined the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists in the European Parliament, through its delegation of six elected MEPs.
According to an AUR statement, their MEPs will fight `shoulder to shoulder, from Brussels, for a Europe of nations, a Judeo-Christian Europe, a conservative Europe of traditions and beliefs`. AUR further states: `We, too, believe that Putin is a war criminal and Ukraine is suffering an aggression from Rusia. We, too, fight against terrorism and believe that what happened to our friends in Israel last year is unacceptable and must never happen again. We, too, believe that the national constitutions must prevail over European law and national sovereignty must be defended in the EU`.
The chairman of AUR, George Simion – the opposition main candidate for the Romanian 2024 presidential elections – said on this occasion that he hopes that, together with the other conservative governments in the ECR, they will stop `the idea of a European federal super-state`.
`They sang our praises, but they were wrong! The AUR MEPs will be active within the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), the most important conservative group in the European Parliament. As patriots and conservatives, we need to stand firmly against any form of totalitarianism`, he added.
The ECR leadership has unanimously approved the integration of the AUR MEPs into the group. AUR sent six MEPs to Brussels, following the vote on 9 June: Cristian Terheș, Claudiu Târziu, Gheorghe Piperea, Adrian Axinia, Georgiana Teodorescu and HH Șerban Dimitrie Sturdza.
Alexandru Nica, Int’l Relations Rep
