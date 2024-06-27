Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas, 26 to 28 June 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 26 to 28 June 2024. This is Minister Freitas’ introductory visit to Singapore.

Minister Freitas called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on 27 June 2024. They welcomed the longstanding and friendly ties between Singapore and Timor-Leste. Prime Minister Wong reaffirmed Singapore’s support for Timor-Leste’s preparations to fulfil the Roadmap to join ASEAN, including through the Singapore-Timor-Leste ASEAN Readiness Support (STARS) package launched in December 2022 and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration.

Minister Freitas met and was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on 27 June 2024. The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Timor-Leste, and welcomed the establishment of the Singapore Embassy in Dili in April 2024 which marked a milestone in bilateral relations. They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as human resource development, trade and investment, energy, and education.

Following their meeting, the two Foreign Ministers signed the Agreement between Singapore and Timor-Leste on Mutual Visa Waiver for Diplomatic, Official, Service, and Ordinary passport holders. Under the Agreement, holders of Diplomatic, Official, and Ordinary passports issued by Singapore would be exempted from visa requirements for a stay of up to 30 days in Timor-Leste, while holders of Diplomatic, Official, Service and Ordinary passports issued by Timor-Leste will continue to enjoy up to 30 days visa-free stay in Singapore. The Agreement will contribute towards fulfilling the requirements under the Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN, and strengthen the people-to-people ties between Singapore and Timor-Leste.

Minister Freitas was briefed by the MFA Diplomatic Academy on the training of diplomats this afternoon.

