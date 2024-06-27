Call for experts: quarterly ‘Japanese technology and innovation monitoring watch’

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for expert report proposals for its quarterly ‘Japanese technology and innovation monitoring watch’ to keep European businesses informed about the latest technological and innovation developments taking place in Japan or by Japanese entities outside Japan.

The deadline for submitting proposals is August 10, 2024.

In order for the EU-Japan Centre to stay informed of the latest industrial technological and innovation developments taking place in Japan or by Japanese affiliated companies and research organizations outside Japan, the EU-Japan Centre aims with this call to get a regular overview of those new developments, including a first analysis and assessment of their importance and expected impact. The areas to be covered should primarily be digital, green technologies, environmental and renewable energies, life science, machinery, robotics, materials, chemicals, aerospace, transport. Priority will be given to pre-commercial technology, pertaining to Technology Readiness Levels 7 to 9.

With this new call, the EU-Japan Centre is seeking quarterly reports for a contractual length of 1 year (FY2024) with an option for a second year (FY2025). These reports should contain the most up-to-date information currently available. Submissions must already have been proofread in English. The reports should follow a structure that looks similar to the example below.

As a not-for-profit body, the EU-Japan Centre is only able to offer a nominal payment to contributing authors.

If you don’t want to miss this unique opportunity, your proposal should be sent by email to Sofia Smerzi (click here) at the latest on August 10, 2024.

Report Structure

The final draft of each report should consist of a maximum of 10000 words. The reports should provide

1/ a concise and thorough summary of developments in technology, markets, and innovation over the last three months,

2/ a short assessment of the development in terms of relevance, likely impact on the industry and market where relevant,

3/ the information sources, either in English or Japanese,

4/ Link to the sources for further information (when and if publicly available).

The report should be structured in a way that the reader can quickly find the information related to a given sector or type of news without going through the whole report. Information should be ideally presented per sector/area and follow the same structure across editions of the monitoring watch.

Proposals

Your proposal should be written in English and include the following elements:

The expert: Full contact details of each expert CV(s) Proof of expertise List of publications by the Author(s)

The work / deliverables: Table of Content Methodology to be used

The Fee The amount of nominal payment expected to be paid at the final delivery (VAT excluded)

The Delivery Quarterly instalment delivery for 2 years



These reports are intended for open access online publication, and will be made public to EU and Japan based readers.

Submission

Your proposal should be sent by email to Sofia Smerzi (click here) at the latest on August 10, 2024.

Selection results

Selection criteria will include the background of the Author(s), the quality of the contents and the price of the report.

The results of the selection process will be announced by September 2024. More technical specifications will be sent to successful candidate authors.

Key Dates

1. Deadline for proposals: August 10 2024

2. Selection results release: September

3. Final report delivery period: Quarterly release

Contact

For further information, feel free to contact Sofia Smerzi (click here).

We look forward to receiving your proposals!