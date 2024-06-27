Opoint Expands Financial News Services Through Partnership with MT Newswires

Opoint partners with MT Newswires to offer real-time, premium financial news, enhancing global market coverage and delivering timely insights.

OSLO, NORWAY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opoint Partners with MT Newswires to Enhance Real-Time Financial News Offerings

Opoint, a leading provider of comprehensive real-time news data, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with MT Newswires, a recognised leader in original and unbiased business and financial news. This collaboration will integrate MT Newswires' premium financial news feeds into Opoint's offerings, providing clients with enhanced access to high-quality, real-time financial information.

Through this partnership, Opoint will offer a selection of MT Newswires' renowned news feeds, enhancing our client's ability to stay informed with the latest developments in global economics, market trends, and industry-specific news. MT Newswires is known for its extensive coverage across multiple asset classes and its detailed analysis of corporate news, economic indicators, and market events.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Diverse News Coverage: Clients will gain access to MT Newswires' comprehensive news coverage, including US, Canadian, European, and Asian equities, commodities, forex, fixed income, and more.

2. Real-Time Updates: With MT Newswires' 24/7 global newsroom, clients will receive up-to-the-minute updates and detailed market analysis, ensuring they have the most current information available.

3. Flexible Delivery: Opoint will provide MT Newswires' news feeds through flexible delivery options, including direct feeds via FTP, SFTP, and S3, accommodating various client needs and preferences.

4. Specialised Content: The partnership will feature specialised news services, such as Live Briefs, Top News with Images, and analyst rating change alerts, catering to the specific interests of financial professionals and investors.

"Our partnership with MT Newswires represents a significant enhancement to our news services," says Jon Anders Tangnes, Chief Partnerships Officer at Opoint. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality information to our clients, and MT Newswires' expertise in financial journalism perfectly complements our mission."

MT Newswires has established itself as a trusted source for financial news, providing detailed, noise-free insights crucial for informed decision-making. Their feeds cover more than 160 categories, offering deep dives into insider trading, emerging trends, and market summaries before, during, and after regular market hours.

“MT Newswires is excited to partner with Opoint as we continue to expand our presence throughout financial services globally,” says Weston Walker, Global Head of Partnerships at MT Newswires. “We look forward to collaborating with their team to ensure their customers have the ability to easily access best-in-class financial news from a trusted source.”

About Opoint

Opoint specialises in collecting news from over 235,000 global websites, enriching it with valuable metadata, and delivering structured data feeds to clients across various industries. Our services are tailored for media monitoring professionals, financial industry experts, and business intelligence specialists. With a focus on quality, coverage, and speed, Opoint ensures clients receive reliable insights with an average delivery time of just minutes post-publication.

For more information, visit opoint.com

Contact Opoint:

Stine Bråss

Marketing Manager

stine.brass@opoint.co

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased global capital market, business, and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. MT Newswires powers most of the largest banks, brokerage, professional market data, trading, wealth management, and global research applications.

For more information, visit mtnewswires.com

Contact MT Newswires:

Samantha Schultheis

Chief Marketing Officer

press@mtnewswires.com



This partnership marks a new chapter for Opoint, as we continue to expand our services and provide our clients with unparalleled access to the most relevant and timely financial news available. We look forward to leveraging MT Newswires' expertise to better serve our diverse clientele and support their strategic decision-making processes.

Stay updated with Opoint and MT Newswires for more exciting developments in the financial news sector.