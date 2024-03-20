Semantrum and Opoint Forge Partnership to Elevate Media Monitoring Services

Semantrum & Opoint partner to elevate media monitoring with cutting-edge tech, enhancing analytics & insights amid global challenges.

The importance of data is indiscussible, but the main difficulty is to find a reliable partner. We are happy to establish this partnership and look forward to common sustainable growth and success.” — Olena Shabunina, Director Semantrum

OSLO, NORWAY, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semantrum, a leader in media monitoring and analysis solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Opoint, a pioneer in digital media tracking. This pivotal collaboration leverages Opoint's cutting-edge technology to boost Semantrum's already comprehensive services, showcasing remarkable resilience amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Navigating Adversity with Unyielding Resilience

Since its inception, Semantrum has been committed to delivering real-time media insights, empowering businesses through thick and thin. Despite the challenges of a full-scale war, Semantrum has maintained its unwavering commitment to clients, adapting strategies to guarantee seamless service. This dedication underscores the company's reliability and operational excellence.

A Union of Strengths

Through the partnership, Semantrum will integrate Opoint's extensive media tracking tools into its analytics platform, offering clients unmatched media insights. This synergy enhances decision-making and strategic planning, heralding a new era in media monitoring.

Vision for the Future

Semantrum and Opoint look forward to a future where businesses confidently tackle media landscape complexities. This partnership not only advances media monitoring solutions but also exemplifies the triumph of collaboration over adversity.



“We are always honoured when our products and technology are selected to enhance systems, portals, or solutions. In this instance, we are especially proud to partner with Semantrum, a distinguished company from Kyiv. Their expertise in NER technology, sentiment analysis, and speech-to-text are just a few examples of their impressive capabilities. Despite the adversity faced by Ukraine, Semantrum's motivation and commitment remain unwavering. We are inspired by their tenacity and are eager to commence our collaboration with such a vital and influential entity in the media monitoring space,” states Chief Partnership Officer, Jon Anders Tangnes at Opoint.

About Semantrum

Founded in 2014, Semantrum excels as an AI-powered media monitoring system, aiding businesses in navigating their PR landscape, tracking online reputation, and enhancing customer interaction. Its mission, "Find business insights in open information," drives its commitment to deep text analysis, broad channel monitoring, and transforming scattered data into actionable insights. Core to Semantrum is the "Desire to learn," promoting a culture of technological advancement, mentoring, and continuous improvement.

About Opoint

Opoint leads in providing real-time news data to a global audience, offering access to over 230,000 news sources. Its dedication to technology and innovation ensures users receive comprehensive, timely news feeds, vital for informed strategic decisions. Opoint's solutions in news aggregation and analysis empower users to stay ahead in a dynamic world.

