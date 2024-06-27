Expanding Microinsurance for Low-Income Households via Private Sector Support
Low-income groups are more vulnerable to shocks from illness, death, and disasters. Despite needing insurance the most, their enrollment rates are low due to economic constraints. For example,[1] while 90.8% of households earning more than KRW 60 million ($43,170) a year hold insurance plans, only 26.9% of households earning less than KRW 12 million ($8,633) and 48.7% of households earning between KRW 24 million ($17,267) and KRW 36 million ($25,901) have insurance. When asked why they are not enrolled, 88.7% of households with annual incomes below KRW 12 million and 71.4% of those earning between KRW 24 million and KRW 36 million replied that they cannot afford it.
Table 1: Enrolled for Private Life Insurance vs. Not Enrolled Due to Economic Reasons
|Household Annual Income
|Enrolled for Private Life Insurance
|Not Enrolled Due to Economic Reasons
|Less than KRW 12 million
|
26.9
|
88.7
|KRW 12-24 million
|
48.7
|
71.4
|KRW 24–36 million
|
61.0
|
58.7
|KRW 36–48 million
|
83.2
|
57.3
|KRW 48–60 million
|
80.8
|
47.8
|KRW 60 million and over
|
90.8
|
55.0
Source: 2021 Life Insurance Propensity Survey of Korea Life Insurance Association.
Most current policy supports for low-income groups are direct financial aids through loans and subsidies. Indirect supports, such as insurance, would help low-income individuals remain economically stable during illness, death, and disasters.
KIFA, in partnership with five private insurance companies, runs microinsurance programs for low-income households and vulnerable groups. However, the scope of beneficiaries and coverage is limited due to budget constraints.[3] The budget relies on returns from dormant insurance funds, amounting to about KRW 5 billion per year on average. In 2022, KIFA could pay full insurance premiums amounting to KRW 4.26 million for about 19,000 contracts, only 0.06% of the entire financial aid given by KIFA. The budget for microinsurance was only 0.27% of the total budget for KIFA programs in 2023.
Currently, those eligible for microinsurance include children aged 13 and under, dependents in single-parent families receiving child benefits, users of products by KIFA or partner organizations (e.g., rehabilitation support fund, self-supporting funds for the vulnerable), and some individuals in credit recovery. KIFA provides only two microinsurance products: 1) medical insurance for single-parent families and 2) self-supporting insurance for low-income households. Moreover, only three out of 300 personnel at KIFA are assigned to microinsurance as incidental work, with no one taking full responsibility for the program.