Expanding Microinsurance for Low-Income Households via Private Sector Support

Low-income groups are more vulnerable to shocks from illness, death, and disasters. Despite needing insurance the most, their enrollment rates are low due to economic constraints. For example,[1] while 90.8% of households earning more than KRW 60 million ($43,170) a year hold insurance plans, only 26.9% of households earning less than KRW 12 million ($8,633) and 48.7% of households earning between KRW 24 million ($17,267) and KRW 36 million ($25,901) have insurance. When asked why they are not enrolled, 88.7% of households with annual incomes below KRW 12 million and 71.4% of those earning between KRW 24 million and KRW 36 million replied that they cannot afford it.

Table 1: Enrolled for Private Life Insurance vs. Not Enrolled Due to Economic Reasons

Household Annual Income Enrolled for Private Life Insurance Not Enrolled Due to Economic Reasons Less than KRW 12 million 26.9 88.7 KRW 12-24 million 48.7 71.4 KRW 24–36 million 61.0 58.7 KRW 36–48 million 83.2 57.3 KRW 48–60 million 80.8 47.8 KRW 60 million and over 90.8 55.0

Source: 2021 Life Insurance Propensity Survey of Korea Life Insurance Association.

Most current policy supports for low-income groups are direct financial aids through loans and subsidies. Indirect supports, such as insurance, would help low-income individuals remain economically stable during illness, death, and disasters.

KIFA, in partnership with five private insurance companies, runs microinsurance programs for low-income households and vulnerable groups. However, the scope of beneficiaries and coverage is limited due to budget constraints.[3] The budget relies on returns from dormant insurance funds, amounting to about KRW 5 billion per year on average. In 2022, KIFA could pay full insurance premiums amounting to KRW 4.26 million for about 19,000 contracts, only 0.06% of the entire financial aid given by KIFA. The budget for microinsurance was only 0.27% of the total budget for KIFA programs in 2023.

Currently, those eligible for microinsurance include children aged 13 and under, dependents in single-parent families receiving child benefits, users of products by KIFA or partner organizations (e.g., rehabilitation support fund, self-supporting funds for the vulnerable), and some individuals in credit recovery. KIFA provides only two microinsurance products: 1) medical insurance for single-parent families and 2) self-supporting insurance for low-income households. Moreover, only three out of 300 personnel at KIFA are assigned to microinsurance as incidental work, with no one taking full responsibility for the program.