Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,178 in the last 365 days.

AECSV Launches Limited-Time Promotion on Chevrolet Silverado High Country

Customers in Germany can enjoy a unique €1,000 discount when they test drive and provide feedback on any Chevrolet Silverado High Country model.

AECSV has launched a special promotion in Germany. Customers can enjoy a €1,000 discount when they test drive a Silverado High Country model and give feedback.

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Customers can enjoy a €1,000 discount on any Silverado High Country model
• Exclusive Black Appearance Package available only through AECSV
• Offer valid in Germany from June 1 to July 31, 2024

AECSV, a subsidiary of AEC Group, has launched a special summer promotion on the Chevrolet Silverado High Country, available from June 1 to July 31, 2024. Customers in Germany can enjoy a unique €1,000 discount when they test drive and provide feedback on any Chevrolet Silverado High Country model, including the exclusive Black Appearance Package only available through AECSV.

The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is known for its luxurious features, powerful performance, and advanced technology. AECSV's exclusive Black Appearance Package enhances the Silverado’s bold design with black-painted components, including front skid plates, window frames, bumpers, door linings, rims, door handles, mirror caps, side steps, exhaust tips, and bowties.

“We aim to provide our customers with exceptional vehicles and outstanding service,” said Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC. “The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is a remarkable truck that truly stands out. We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this promotion and experience the Silverado High Country firsthand.”

This summer is the perfect time to test drive and buy a Silverado. To participate in this promotion, customers need to visit participating AECSV dealerships, book a test drive, and complete a product experience survey. This feedback helps AECSV enhance their offerings and ensure customer satisfaction.
For more information on the promotion, including how to book a test drive and find participating dealers, please visit https://aecsv.com/silverado-test-drive-promo.

Georgia Chapman
AEC Europe GmbH
g.chapman@aecsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

AECSV Launches Limited-Time Promotion on Chevrolet Silverado High Country

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more