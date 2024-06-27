AECSV Launches Limited-Time Promotion on Chevrolet Silverado High Country

Customers in Germany can enjoy a unique €1,000 discount when they test drive and provide feedback on any Chevrolet Silverado High Country model.

AECSV has launched a special promotion in Germany. Customers can enjoy a €1,000 discount when they test drive a Silverado High Country model and give feedback.

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Customers can enjoy a €1,000 discount on any Silverado High Country model

• Exclusive Black Appearance Package available only through AECSV

• Offer valid in Germany from June 1 to July 31, 2024

AECSV, a subsidiary of AEC Group, has launched a special summer promotion on the Chevrolet Silverado High Country, available from June 1 to July 31, 2024. Customers in Germany can enjoy a unique €1,000 discount when they test drive and provide feedback on any Chevrolet Silverado High Country model, including the exclusive Black Appearance Package only available through AECSV.

The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is known for its luxurious features, powerful performance, and advanced technology. AECSV's exclusive Black Appearance Package enhances the Silverado’s bold design with black-painted components, including front skid plates, window frames, bumpers, door linings, rims, door handles, mirror caps, side steps, exhaust tips, and bowties.

“We aim to provide our customers with exceptional vehicles and outstanding service,” said Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC. “The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is a remarkable truck that truly stands out. We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this promotion and experience the Silverado High Country firsthand.”

This summer is the perfect time to test drive and buy a Silverado. To participate in this promotion, customers need to visit participating AECSV dealerships, book a test drive, and complete a product experience survey. This feedback helps AECSV enhance their offerings and ensure customer satisfaction.

For more information on the promotion, including how to book a test drive and find participating dealers, please visit https://aecsv.com/silverado-test-drive-promo.