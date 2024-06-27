Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Pays a Courtesy Call on President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel

On June 26, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is visiting Nepal and holding the sixteenth meeting of China-Nepal diplomatic consultation mechanism, paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel in Kathmandu.

Sun Weidong said that China and Nepal are strategic partners of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity. In the 69 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have continued to develop in a sound and stable manner. The two sides have practiced the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, setting a fine example of equal treatment, ever-lasting friendship, and win-win cooperation between large and small countries. China is ready to work with Nepal to implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, firmly support each other, seek development and cooperation together, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen cooperation in international and regional affairs, take bilateral relations to a new level, and build a China-Nepal community with a shared future.

Ramchandra Paudel extended congratulations on the successful holding of the 16th meeting of China-Nepal diplomatic consultation mechanism, and said that Nepal and China have deep traditional friendship and close high-level exchanges. President Xi Jinping's state visit to Nepal in 2019 was a milestone in the development of bilateral relations. Maintaining friendship with China is the consensus of all parties and sectors in Nepal. Nepal firmly pursues the one-China principle, admires China's development achievements, and is willing to deepen political mutual trust, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and share development and prosperity with China.

On the same day, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Kaji Shrestha in Kathmandu, and they had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest and concern in a cordial and friendly atmosphere.