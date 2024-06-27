Simon Boden Appointed as Managing Director of Leasing at LuxuryProperty.com
Leading Dubai-based luxury brokerage LuxuryProperty.com has promoted Simon Boden to a senior management position to lead its leasing division.
My goal has been to build the knowledge and skillset of my team to give them the tools they need for success. I intend for us to be the go-to brokerage for prime and super prime home rentals in Dubai.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com, has recently appointed Simon Boden to the position of Managing Director of Leasing. Simon, who previously held the title of Leasing Director, will be overseeing the expansion of the leasing team and will help to deepen its presence in key areas of Dubai. This moves comes as part of a broader growth strategy that will build on the previous successes of the company to cement its reputation as the market leader in luxury home rentals.
— Simon Boden
An industry specialist with over 12 years of experience across the UAE and the UK, Simon first joined LuxuryProperty.com in 2022 to head up the leasing team. He revitalised the entire team structure with a 300% increase in headcount. Over the course of two years, he was also instrumental in raising the average monthly revenue by 500% and establishing a foothold in emerging luxury communities like Dubai Hills Estate and Jumeirah Islands. He has guided some of the company’s top agents through record-breaking transactions - including rentals above AED 5 million in Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Islands and Palm Jumeirah over the course of 2023 – which set new pricing benchmarks for the rental market.
As Managing Director of Leasing, Simon takes on a more strategic role that will transform the brokerage’s leasing process and raise the bar even higher for standards of service.
“It is a privilege to continue my journey with LuxuryProperty.com and to play a part in leading the company’s further growth,” says Simon of his new position. “Since day one, my goal has been to build the knowledge and skillset of my team to give them the tools they need for success. Through continued training and improved processes, I intend for us to be the go-to brokerage for prime and super prime home rentals in Dubai.”
This aligns with the vision of LuxuryProperty.com Founder & Chairman Jason Hayes, who is looking to raise the company’s profile to new heights over the second half of 2024.
“Having the right leadership in place is fundamental to the growth of any company, and I am delighted to have Simon taking a more central role in our leasing division,” says Jason. “He has consistently demonstrated his strength as a manager and as an industry expert who knows how to adapt to changes in the market. I am excited to see how he grows in this role and takes our leasing team to the next level of success.”
Dubai’s residential leasing market has grown tremendously since 2021, with prices rising in the region of 20% to 25% year-on-year. As a result, areas that were previously considered to be mid-market - such as Maple in Dubai Hills Estate – have moved up into the prime bracket. Earlier this year, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) revised its Rental Index, which is used to calculate average renewal rates for rental contracts. The index has been brought more into line with average market prices, which has led to significant price increases in other mid-range neighbourhoods. As demand continues to outpace supply, it is expect that rental prices will continue to rise into 2025.
About LuxuryProperty.com:
LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.
A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.
LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.
For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com
