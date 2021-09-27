LuxuryProperty.com Gears for Growth with Mark Castley’s Appointment as Sales Director
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai's award-winning boutique brokerage LuxuryProperty.com is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Castley as Sales Director. An industry veteran with extensive C-level real estate experience, he has successfully led teams across global jurisdictions and international markets. He has worked in key LuxuryProperty.com markets which include Miami, London, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, and of course Dubai – he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a versatile management style that is well-suited to LuxuryProperty.com.
— Jason Hayes, Founder & CEO of LuxuryProperty.com
Mark prides himself on being not just an effective and results-driven team leader but also a coach and a mentor, working side by side with his teams to guide them to success. He is a firm believer in strategic planning and in taking a methodical approach to sales, which are both key ingredients in his formula to achieving consistent transactional activity. He will be taking the lead on the sales brokerage vertical of LuxuryProperty.com, building on the existing success of the brokerage with a view to expansion both in terms of headcount and service offering.
The Dubai real estate market has seen shoots of recovery in 2021 in terms of both capital growth and transaction volumes, as it has become a true haven for property buyers who are seeking to escape pandemic-riddled cities across Europe and North America. The UAE currently holds the world’s highest vaccination rate and has been seeing a dramatic decline in infections day by day. This has led to a spike in investor confidence and an uptick in demand that has, for the first time in several years, led to a price increase in every segment of the market. With Expo 2020 gearing up to open its doors in October, demand is slated to hit unprecedented highs before the end of the year.
“We are very fortunate to have a gentleman of Mark’s experience leading our sales team,” says Jason Hayes, Founder & CEO of LuxuryProperty.com. “He has a thorough understanding of what it takes to create a luxury brand and has commensurate experience to not only scale that brand but to also lead an already successful brokerage team. Mark has certainly had an impact already and has been very busy working up and delivering strategies that are intrinsically aligned with our corporate objectives. We are definitively gearing for growth and are hugely excited by this appointment to our senior management team.”
About LuxuryProperty.com:
LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.
A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.
LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.
