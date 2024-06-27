Submit Release
International election observers to Mongolia’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Saturday

ULAANBAATAR, 27 June 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the parliamentary elections in Mongolia.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Mongolia
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Ambassador Jennifer Brush, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
  • Tomáš Zdechovský, Head of the EP delegation

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +8) on 29 June 2024

Where:

  • Ballroom 1, Shangri-La Hotel, 19 Olympic Street, Sukhbaatar District-1, Bayangol, Ulaanbaatar

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 29 June using the following link

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the European Parliament (EP). The observation mission totals 199 observers, made up of 186 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, and 13 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Gonzalo De Mendoza Asensi, EP: +32 460 764 416 or gonzalo.demendoza@europarl.europa.eu

