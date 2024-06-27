LSBF Unveils Master of Arts in Media and Communication Industries in Partnership with University of East London
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to address the evolving landscape of media and communication, the London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has announced the launch of Master of Arts in Media and Communication Industries awarded by University of East London (UEL).
This 12-month program promises to equip students with advanced insights into the intricacies of media economics, creative practices, and their profound societal impacts.
A convergence across media, marketing, and promotional industries, graduates can pursue roles in content creation, public relations, policy and research.
Preethi Kesavan, Director of Studies at LSBF Singapore Campus, commented on the program’s potential: "The postgraduate program is tailored to meet the demands of the modern media landscape. We aim to cultivate professionals who are not only adept at navigating the complexities of media economics and creative practices but also capable of making significant societal impacts."
Further enhancing its value, the MA program is recognized by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), paving the way for both postgraduate research opportunities and careers in the creative industries.
Dr Andrew Branch, Program Link Tutor at UEL, highlighted the practical benefits of the partnership: "I’m thrilled to support and enhance our collaboration with LSBF. This alliance will enable students to flourish professionally in the globally expanding field of media and communications by offering a comprehensive educational experience that combines UEL’s academic rigor with LSBF’s expertise in Asia."
For more information about the program details, visit LSBF.
***END***
About London School of Business and Finance:
Established in 2003, London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) has empowered over 45,000 learners from more than 40 countries. A member of the Global University System (GUS) and with campuses in London, Singapore, and Toronto, LSBF's international presence has expanded notably in Asia. The LSBF Singapore Campus offers 35+ programmes in disciplines such as business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology.
Collaborating with renowned universities, LSBF enhances students' competitiveness with internationally recognized qualifications. The school holds accolades like EduTrust certification, ACCA Approved Learning Partner status and notable awards such as the Best Private School for Accountancy and Hospitality & Tourism, demonstrating excellence as a trusted institution. Dedicated to providing highly relevant programmes, LSBF prepares a new generation of professionals for the evolving business landscape.
Marketing Team
This 12-month program promises to equip students with advanced insights into the intricacies of media economics, creative practices, and their profound societal impacts.
A convergence across media, marketing, and promotional industries, graduates can pursue roles in content creation, public relations, policy and research.
Preethi Kesavan, Director of Studies at LSBF Singapore Campus, commented on the program’s potential: "The postgraduate program is tailored to meet the demands of the modern media landscape. We aim to cultivate professionals who are not only adept at navigating the complexities of media economics and creative practices but also capable of making significant societal impacts."
Further enhancing its value, the MA program is recognized by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), paving the way for both postgraduate research opportunities and careers in the creative industries.
Dr Andrew Branch, Program Link Tutor at UEL, highlighted the practical benefits of the partnership: "I’m thrilled to support and enhance our collaboration with LSBF. This alliance will enable students to flourish professionally in the globally expanding field of media and communications by offering a comprehensive educational experience that combines UEL’s academic rigor with LSBF’s expertise in Asia."
For more information about the program details, visit LSBF.
***END***
About London School of Business and Finance:
Established in 2003, London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) has empowered over 45,000 learners from more than 40 countries. A member of the Global University System (GUS) and with campuses in London, Singapore, and Toronto, LSBF's international presence has expanded notably in Asia. The LSBF Singapore Campus offers 35+ programmes in disciplines such as business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology.
Collaborating with renowned universities, LSBF enhances students' competitiveness with internationally recognized qualifications. The school holds accolades like EduTrust certification, ACCA Approved Learning Partner status and notable awards such as the Best Private School for Accountancy and Hospitality & Tourism, demonstrating excellence as a trusted institution. Dedicated to providing highly relevant programmes, LSBF prepares a new generation of professionals for the evolving business landscape.
Marketing Team
London School of Business & Finance
+65 65807700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok