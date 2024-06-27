Tibetan Thangka Art by AND Studio Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards
AND Studio's Lhasa Thangka Museum Design Honored with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced AND Studio as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their exceptional work, "Tibetan Thangka Art." This prestigious recognition positions AND Studio's design among the most innovative and impactful architectural projects of the year, celebrating its significant contribution to advancing design standards and practices within the industry.
The Lhasa Thangka Museum's award-winning design showcases AND Studio's deep understanding of the cultural context and their ability to create a space that resonates with both the local community and the global audience. By receiving the Silver A' Design Award, AND Studio demonstrates the relevance and value of their design approach, which harmoniously blends modernity with tradition, offering a unique perspective on how architecture can preserve and promote cultural heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics and functionality.
Set against the foothills of the mountains, the Lhasa Thangka Museum is organized in the manner of a Tibetan monastery, fostering a profound connection with the surrounding landscape. The museum's design incorporates two distinct paths: an external one that mimics the ascent of a mountain, leading to a high square where visitors can admire a large Thangka during the "Sho Dun" festival, and an internal one that guides visitors through the exhibition spaces, following the journey of a believer seeking enlightenment. This innovative spatial organization, combined with the use of local materials and the reinterpretation of traditional architectural elements, creates an immersive and spiritually charged experience for visitors.
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes AND Studio's commitment to sustainable design practices and their efforts to minimize the project's environmental impact. By prioritizing the use of local materials, such as double ventilated concrete walls and pressed clay floors, and reducing the need for imported resources, AND Studio has set a powerful example for the industry, demonstrating how architects can create culturally sensitive and environmentally responsible designs that contribute to the well-being of communities and the planet.
Tibetan Thangka Art was designed by a talented team of architects from AND Studio, including Lead Architects Ning Wang and Duccio Cardelli, and Architects Tomasso di Francia, Yutong Ma, Qinyi Li, Luca Amighetti, and Dominika Kowalczyk.
About AND Studio
AND Studio is an international architecture design and consulting corporation, founded by Duccio Cardelli and Ning Wang in Paris, France in 2015, with a sub-branch established in Shanghai the same year. The studio actively embraces a corporate culture that promotes diverse thinking, drawing on a team of members with varied backgrounds and external experts from various fields to consistently stimulate robust creativity. AND Studio examines the uniqueness of each project, enthusiastically integrating with urban environments, respecting nature, blending with human culture, and emphasizing both architectural spatial experiences and cultural heritage.
