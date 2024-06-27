Advantary Capital Partners Launches the Advantary Showcase™
Advantary announces the launch of the Advantary Showcase, a monthly event for investors to see our portfolio of early- and growth-stage companiesSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Capital Partners™, a division of Advantary, LLC (Advantary), a leader in innovative investments and transformative ventures, today announced the launch of the Advantary Showcase™, an invitation-only monthly event for accredited investors to meet our portfolio of outstanding early- and growth-stage companies.
Advantary Capital Partners is the first and only venture investment firm explicitly espousing Conscious Leadership, embracing the principles of empathy, understanding, and authenticity. “We believe these principles foster better leaders and, ultimately, better companies that contribute positively to the world. Advantary maintains that conscious leadership also translates to stronger financial returns for our LP investor base,” said Stephen Kuhn, Managing Partner of Advantary, LLC.
Advantary Capital Partners invests in companies through a syndicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) model. “This is advantageous to our LP investors because it allows them to select and invest in specific companies and management teams versus a traditional blind venture fund,” said Angel Orrantia, Partner and Member of Advantary’s Investment Committee.
The Advantary Showcase will provide a platform for our portfolio of companies to deliver a concise, 20-minute pitch to a curated audience of accredited investors. Each presentation will include a dedicated Q&A session, allowing for discussion and exploration of each company's vision and potential.
Himanshu Choksi, Partner and Investment Committee member said, “The Advantary Showcase is a great way for angels, family offices and other accredited investors to meet promising young companies aligned with their investment criteria. Advantary helps build the foundation for an investment relationship.”
"We are excited to launch the Advantary Showcase and foster a dynamic environment for innovative startups to secure funding and gain valuable connections," said Bala Padmakumar, Partner and Member of Advantary’s Investment Committee. "This program offers a unique venue for both our portfolio companies and accredited investors to explore opportunities."
Companies seeking funding that value a partnership built on empathy, understanding, and authenticity are encouraged to apply to participate in Advantary Showcase. For more information and application details, please visit the Advantary website at www.advantary.co or submit your company profile here.
About Advantary
Advantary, LLC is a global investment and advisory services firm based on conscious leadership principles. Advantary Capital Partners™ (ACP), our investment division, focuses on providing substantial returns to impact-focused investors using a stage-agnostic and sector-agnostic investment strategy. Advantary Services Group™ (ASG) provides our clients with deep operational expertise focused on profitable and sustainable growth actress nine practices. Together they provide a strong foundation for smart capital intelligently invested.
