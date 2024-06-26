Advantary Capital Services and Apex Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Portfolio Company and Client Services
Advantary, LLC and Apex Business Services, a division of Apex Group, announces a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the range of financial services available to their portfolio companies and clients. This partnership brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to empower businesses with the resources and support they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
As businesses navigate through various stages of growth and expansion, access to capital as well as operational and growth services becomes paramount. Recognizing this need, Advantary and Apex Business Services will together offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across diverse sectors.
“Our partnership with Apex represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our portfolio companies and clients through our nine practice areas,” said Stephen Kuhn, Managing Partner, Advantary, LLC. “By leveraging the complementary skills and resources of both firms, we can provide our portfolio companies and clients with a more comprehensive suite of financials and a range of critical services to help them achieve their long-term growth objectives.”
“With Advantary’s proven track record in providing growth capital to businesses at crucial junctures, their strong operating team, and breadth of professional services, coupled with Apex’s expertise in delivering innovative CFO, accounting, and operational solutions, this partnership is poised to deliver unparalleled value to VC and PE backed businesses looking to scale and succeed,” said Anthony Tijerino, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, Apex Business Services. “Advantary will provide equity capital to our portcos and significantly expand Apex’s service offerings.”
Through this partnership, portfolio companies and clients will have access to a comprehensive range of critical services, including growth capital financing, debt financing, fractional and interim executive services, treasury management solutions, and strategic advisory services encompassing the following Advantary practices:
- CFO, Controller, VP Finance, and other Accounting Services
- Full C-Suite Services, including COO
- Fund Solutions, including Fundraising
- Equity Investment Capital
- Debt Capital
- AI and Data Analytics
- Board Governance
- Conscious Leadership
- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
- Executive Recruiting
- Latin America
- Intellectual Property
- Revenue Operations and Growth
By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of both firms, businesses will have the support they need to capitalize on growth opportunities and navigate challenges effectively.
For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit https://www.advantary.co/cfo-advisory.
About Apex Group
Apex Group Ltd, established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider servicing $3T in AUM. With over 112 offices worldwide and 13,000+ employees in 45 countries, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fundraising solutions, fund administration, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo, corporate services and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.
About Advantary
Advantary, LLC is a global investment and advisory services firm based on conscious leadership principles. Advantary Capital Partners™ (ACP), our investment division, focuses on providing substantial returns to impact-focused investors using a stage-agnostic and sector-agnostic investment strategy. Advantary Services Group™ (ASG) provides our clients with deep operational expertise focused on profitable and sustainable growth actress nine practices. Together they provide a strong foundation for smart capital intelligently invested.
