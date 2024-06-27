The 2024 London Design Awards Officially Announces its Exceptional Designs of the Year for Season 1

2024 London Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 London Design Awards S2 Call for Entries

The London Design Awards, in conjunction with the International Awards Associate (IAA) has officially revealed the complete list of winners from Season 1.

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Design Awards, in conjunction with the International Awards Associate (IAA) has officially revealed the complete list of winners from Season 1 of its 2024 competition. Recognising exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide, the award invites product designers, architects, interior designers, graphic designers, UX / UI designers and any designers of all background to participate, celebrating designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence.

In this first season of 2024, the London Design Awards has received more than 2,000 entries from over 30 countries across the globe, including the United States, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Spain, Japan, Portugal, France, Germany, and many more, showcasing world-class qualities of varied designs.

2024 Designs of the Year & Notable Winners: Season 1

The London Design Awards is proud to unveil the 2024 London Designs of the Year, spotlighting the highest scoring winners across each category. This premium title celebrates outstanding creativity within the design industry, presenting them with an exclusive LITO Statuette and an honourary certificate.

1. Product Design of the Year – Airwheel SE3S by Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd.

2. Architectural Design of the Year – K11 MUSEA by K11 Concepts Limited

3. Interior Design of the Year – Dreaming back to the Tang Dynasty by Tanwei Design (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

4. Conceptual Design of the Year – MAYDAY #5525 LIVE TOUR by B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD.

Asides from the Designs of the Year, the competition also highlights outstanding winners, each representing the top of design and creativity in their fields. Some of these names include notable designers and agencies such as HZS, ArchAeology Group, CLV.DESIGN, Volvo Car Distribution (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Baum Guitars and Mohanad Barakat, among others, who have demonstrated expert design skills, distinguishing themselves in a competitive landscape.

Visit the London Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of design winners here: https://thelondondesignawards.com/.

"I am honoured to stand here today and celebrate the global design community, where the winners have displayed what it really takes to shape a global community," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I am continually inspired by the design industry's remarkable ability of ever-flowing ideas. Our exceptional panel of jurors, through their insightful evaluations, have played a crucial role in transforming these achievements into celebrated successes."

Grand Jury Panel

Committing to recognising only the best, IAA has invited a professional panel of individuals from around the world, featuring experts such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Florian Seidl (Italy), and Joon Kwon (South Korea). Famous for the contributions in their respective fields, these jurors bring invaluable expertise to the evaluation process, ensuring that the award accurately honours the peak of design achievements.

"At the London Design Awards, we do more than celebrate talent; we recognise outstanding efforts revolutionising the field of design," said Thomas. "It's exciting to explore on the influence these elites will exert on the design world. We honour their creativity and passion, which are necessary to the advancement of our industry."

The London Design Awards is now announcing the commencement of Season 2 for its 2024 competition, calling on worldwide designers to display the best of their work. The Early Bird Deadline is set for 26 July 2024. Entries will be accepted through the Final Extension Deadline on 7 November 2024. The winners, showcasing design excellence, will be revealed on 20 December 2024.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

