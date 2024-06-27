Revolving Mind Brings Their Annual Pro Athlete & Business Event, Beyond The Game Event, Back to Dallas
Beyond The Game Returns to Dallas for Unmatched Networking: Fostering Athlete Career Growth Through Exclusive Business ExecutivesDALLAS, TX, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolving Mind is excited to announce the return of its highly successful Beyond The Game event in Dallas, Texas. This exclusive series connects current and former professional athletes with leading businesses, fostering exceptional collaboration and career development opportunities.
Building on the overwhelming success of the annual event, Beyond The Game provides athletes with the tools and connections they need to excel beyond the field. This year's program features prominent figures from the business community, including Susan Wilkinson of Wilkinson Wealth Management, Sharon Redd of Dave Perry Miller, Sam Strum of Field Financial Strategies, and Rachel Martinez of Foley & Lardner LLP.
"As an athlete, we constantly hear about 'potential,'" says former athlete Luke Joeckel. "But Beyond The Game goes beyond potential. It connects us with the resources and mentors to turn that potential into reality. Their programs and events are invaluable for athletes transitioning to new careers."
Darnell Jones, a former athlete and entrepreneur, echoes this sentiment. "Revolving Minds Beyond The Game is a game-changer for athletes like me. Without guidance and the network this program provides, navigating a new career path would be daunting. Beyond The Game offers a unique opportunity to learn from successful business leaders and fellow athletes, accelerating our progress and helping us avoid common pitfalls."
Beyond The Game creates an exclusive environment where athletes and businesses can engage in meaningful conversations and explore potential collaborations. Each dinner provides a unique platform for gaining valuable knowledge, building lasting relationships, and shaping a successful future beyond the game.
“We’re excited to see the continued excitement and growth with Beyond the Game events,” said Aaron Zack, Co-founder of Revolving Mind. "With over 15 years of producing off-the-field business networking events for professional athletes, these evenings are always a win-win for them and the businesses. We’re committed to providing athletes with the resources they deserve to help them thrive in their post-sports careers.”
Nick Marino Jr., Co-founder of Revolving Mind, added: "By connecting athletes with leading businesses like Wilkinson Wealth Management, Sharon Redd from Dave Perry Miller, Sam Strum from Field Financial Strategies, and Rachel Martinez from Foley & Lardner LLP, Beyond The Game offers a wealth of diverse perspectives and expertise. This empowers athletes to pursue fulfilling and impactful opportunities in the business world."
The 2024 Beyond The Game event occurs on Thursday, June 27th, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Attendance is strictly by invitation.
About Revolving Mind
Revolving Mind is a premier marketing and event management company bridging the gap between sports and business. Through the Beyond The Game series and other tailored experiences, Revolving Mind empowers athletes to flourish in their post-sports careers by providing valuable networking opportunities and strategic partnerships.
