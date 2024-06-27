SPRINT PROGRAM: Driving ESG Values through Global Internship Opportunities
Empowering Talent and Enhancing Sustainability with SPRINT PROGRAM’s New Venture in IndiaSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPRINT PROGRAM, a global internship matching platform, has announced the establishment of a joint venture with Indian educational institution AIIMSTC (Arcyon International Institute of Medical Science & Technology Council) to provide a bridge for developing world talent to enter the global stage. This partnership is a step towards realizing the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) values that SPRINT PROGRAM embodies.
The SPRINT PROGRAM reduces carbon emissions caused by commuting by operating remote internships. It also conserves energy used for operating office spaces, such as electricity, heating, and cooling, which further reduces carbon emissions physically generated during the internship process. Operating approximately 20 interns remotely can achieve a carbon emission reduction effect of approximately 4.8 tons over three months.
Furthermore, SPRINT PROGRAM provides global advancement opportunities for developing world talent and promotes gender and international diversity through a female intern quota system. Internship opportunities are converted into educational hours, providing value for companies to secure educational hours for local talent. Companies can utilize these intern resources to accelerate their growth, enhance interns' technical capabilities, increase employment opportunities, and revitalize local economies. This is expected to lead to the growth of not only individual interns but also the local community.
In terms of governance, SPRINT PROGRAM contributes to the effective growth of companies while fulfilling social responsibility and enhancing credibility and reputation. Through contributions to local communities and responsible business activities, companies are expected to secure CSR scores and improve their image, while also increasing the trust of stakeholders, including investors and customers. These activities also help improve a company's governance score.
SPRINT PROGRAM will further strengthen its position as a global talent gateway by entering the Indian market. By providing Indian students with opportunities to enter the global stage and offering companies opportunities to verify and discover diverse and talented individuals, SPRINT PROGRAM contributes to the development of the global talent market. This is a true realization of ESG values by solving social problems through corporate activities.
SPRINT PROGRAM is a global internship matching platform that connects students with internship opportunities at leading companies around the world. The company's mission is to empower students with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the global marketplace.
AIIMSTC is a leading educational institution in India, established and run by renowned medical practitioners, scientists, and technology professionals. It provides a wide range of upskilling training programs and has a strong network of educational institutions and industry partners across India.
Callus Company strives to alleviate the imbalance between demand and supply of internship opportunities through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM'. It provides internship opportunities for talented students to take their first steps into the world, and aids growing companies by offering competent student interns, thus maximizing the potential of these businesses.
Ryan Kim
Callus Company Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram